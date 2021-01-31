NCAA volleyball: Recaps of every Saturday match as Washington, Missouri escape upsets

There were no upsets Saturday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, but two AVCA-ranked teams, No. 11 Washington and No. 17 Missouri, had to rally to win in five.

The recaps and highlights follow, but first a look at Sunday’s schedule.

The Pac-12 has three matches as USC is back at Oregon State, Utah is at Cal, and UCLA returns to Oregon.

The lone Big Ten match Sunday has Ohio State at Michigan State.

There’s a full slate in the Big Sky including Idaho State at Sacramento State, NAU at Portland State, Weber State at Montana, Southern Utah at Idaho, and Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington.

The Missouri Valley slate has the Big East’s Marquette playing Drake and Evansville entertaining Western Kentucky of Conference USA, which also plays Saint Louis of the Atlantic 10, which earlier plays Evansville.

In the Summit League, Western Illinois is at South Dakota State, North Dakota goes to Oral Roberts, and Omaha is at Denber. South Dakota plays host to Creighton of the Big East after upsetting the Bluejays on Friday, and North Dakota State is at Kansas City of the WAC.

Go to the VolleyballMag.com TV and Streaming listings to get links to any match that is being broadcast.

BIG TEN — Purdue (2-2) hit .423 and made short work of visiting Iowa (0-4) 25-16, 25-15, 25-21. Jael Johnson led the Boilermakers with 13 kills after having no errors in 19 attacks to hit .684. She added two blocks and two digs. Emma Ellis had 11 kills, hit .409, and had five digs and three blocks, one solo. Hayley Bush had four kills in five errorless attempts, 42 assists, a block, and six digs, and Jena Otec had 16 digs and, three assists, and two aces …

Wisconsin (4-0) finally lost a set this spring but still came away with a 27-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12 victory at Illinois (2-2). Grace Loberg led with 14 kills, an assist, an ace, three blocks, and seven digs. Molly Haggerty had 11 kills and hit .409 and had a block and four digs. Dana Rettke had 10 kills, an ace, and four blocks, one solo. Libero Lauren Barnes had 20 digs, an ace and two assists, and setter Sydney Hilley had two kills in three errorless tries, 42 assists, an ace, a block, and seven digs. Megan Cooney hit .366 as she had 18 kills for Illinois to go with an assist, two aces, two blocks, and five digs. Bruna Vrankovic added 10 kills …

Indiana trailed 15-8 in the fourth set a day after losing at Rutgers, but the Hoosiers rallied for a 25-19, 25-15, 9-25, 25-23 victory that left both teams 1-3. Tommi Stockham led IU with 16 kills and had an assist, two aces, a block, and nine digs. Breanna Edwards had 12 kills, an assist, a block, and five digs. Haley Armstrong had six assists, 20 digs, and two aces, including the match winner. Rutgers, which hit .314, got 15 kills from Beka Kojadinovic and 10 from Anastasiia Maksimova. Kojadinovic hit .520 and had two aces, a block, and 12 digs. Inna Balyko had a kill, 43 assists, two aces, 11 digs, and four blocks, one solo. Audrey Black had 10 kills for Iowa. Courtney Buzzerio had seven kills, 12 assists and 10 digs …

Minnesota (4-0) cruised at Maryland (0-4) as the Gophers hit .362 in a 25-23, 25-18, 25-15 victory. Taylor Landfair led with 11 kills and hit .500 after having one error in 20 attacks. She added two blocks and a dig. Adanna Rollins had nine kills, a block, and eight digs. Regan Pittman had eight kills in nine errorless attacks to hit .889, and she had three aces, a block, and two digs. Melani Shaffmaster had six kills in 27 errorless swings, 28 assists, two aces, two blocks, and seven digs. Rebekah Rath had 13 kills for Maryland, hitting .310, and she had four digs. Erika Pritchard had nine kills, an ace, and three digs.

PAC-12 — Arizona (0-4) may be winless this spring season, but the Wildcats are making opponents earn every set. Such was the case again Saturday when visiting Washington (3-1) came away with a 19-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-21, 15-13 victory.

Samantha Drechsel led the Huskies with 24 kills as she hit .400 to go with an assist, two aces, five blocks, and 14 kils. Claire Hoffman had 18 kills and hit .310 as she had two assists, two blocks, and nine digs. Ella May Powell had 55 assists, two kills, two blocks, and 14 digs. Her team hit .324. Arizona Mexican freshman Sofia Maldonado Diaz led the Wildcats with 25 kills and is now averaging 4.88 kills per set. What’s more, she hit .439 and had two assists, an ace, three blocks, and 11 digs. Jaelyn Hodge had 12 kills and two blocks, and Paige Whipple had 10 kills, two assists, an ace, and 13 digs. Emery Herman had eight kills and hit .538 with 53 assists, three blocks, and 13 digs …

Washington State (3-1) won in four at Arizona State (1-3) as four players had 10 or more kills. Kalyah Williams had 12 and hit .455 to go with three digs and seven blocks, two solo. Julianna Dalton had 12 kills and six blocks, and Magda Jehlarova had 11 kills with one error in 19 swings to hit .526 and an assist, two aces, two digs, and seven blocks, two solo. Hannah Pukis had two kills, 42 assists, two blocks, and 14 digs, one of four Cougars with 11 or more digs. Iman Isanovic led ASU with 16 kills, two blocks, and 12 digs. Marta Levinska had 13 kills, an ace, two blocks, and eight digs.

SEC — LSU (3-5) gave Missouri (8-2) all it could handle for the second straight day, but ultimately Kylie Deberg and Mizzou came away with a 25-19, 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-10 victory. Deberg, who will eventually transfer to LSU to play beach volleyball, led Missouri with 23 kills, an assist, three blocks, and 11 digs. Anna Dixon had 11 kills, an assist, five aces, a block, and seven digs. Setter Jaden Newsome had six kills in eight errorless attempts, 41 assists, an ace, and nine digs.

Last year’s Southland Conference player of the year, Hannah Brister, who transferred from Northwestern State, led LSU with 21 kills. She had two errors in 44 swings and hit .432 to go with an ace and 13 digs. Taylor Bannister had 17 kills, an assist, four aces, nine digs, and two blocks, one solo. Paige Flickinger had 14 kills, two assists, and 12 digs. Setter Karli Rose had two kills, 47 assists, two blocks and 13 digs …

Kentucky (10-0) swept at Arkansas (6-4) as Avery Skinner had 17 kills while hitting .304. She added an assist, four digs, and four blocks. Alli Stumler had nine kills and hit .350 to go with an assist, a block, and 16 digs. Libero Gabby Curry had 18 digs and four assists and setter Madison Lilley had two kills, 36 assists, an ace, eight digs, and give blocks. Arkanas hit .073 …

Kyla Manning had 20 kills as South Carolina (7-3) won in five at Alabama (2-8). Manning hit .326 and had an assist, four digs, and three blocks, one solo. Mikayla Robinson added 13 kills and hit .363 to go with two digs and four blocks, one solo. Mallory Dixon had two kills in as many tries, 48 assists and six digs, and Camilla Covas had 20 digs, four assists, and two aces. Abby Marjama led Alabama with 15 kills, two aces, and three digs. Kennedy Muckelroy, who had five blocks, and Kendyl Reaugh had 10 kills each. Chaise Campbell had eight kills in 19 errorless swings and six blocks, one solo …

Florida (8-2) swept Ole Miss (0-8) again. T’ara Ceasar led with 11 kills and hit .103. She had two aces, seven digs, and a block. Thayer Hall had eight kills, four aces, six digs, and a solo block. Ole Miss got eight kills from Aubrey Sultemeier, who hit .417 …

AROUND THE NATION — Illinois State (3-2) of the Missouri Valley swept visiting Cincinnati (1-1) of the American Athletic after losing to the Bearcats in four the day before. Kaitlyn Prondzinski led Illinois State with 12 kills while hitting .455. Kaylee Martin had 11 kills and Sarah Kushner 10. Four Redbirds had 10 or more digs, including 15 by setter Stef Jankiewicz, who had two kills in eight errorless tries, 39 assists and two blocks. Kendal Meier had 16 digs. Madison Waters led Cincinnati with 11 kills and Payton Frederick had 18 digs to go with an assist and an ace …

SMU (2-0) of the American Athletic, swept Rice (1-3) of Conference USA behind 14 kills from Hannah Jacobs and 12 from Jadyn Bauss, who hit .478 to go with two aces, 11 digs, and two blocks. Nicole Lennon had 22 kills for Rice, hitting .306, to go with 10 digs and a solo block ….

The AAC’s Temple (2-0) beat the Big East’s UConn, which was opening its spring season, in four. Miray Bolukbasi led Temple with 23 kills as she hit .333 and had an assist, an ace, eight digs, and a block. Gem Grinshaw had 12 kills, two assists, an ace, five digs, and two blocks, one solo. UConn’s Caylee Parker had 17 kills, hit .343, and had six digs and a block …

Memphis (3-1) of the AAC swept Louisiana Tech (0-7) of Conference USA again. Miaya Smith had 16 kills in 19 attacks with one error to hit .789. Louisiana Tech hit .059 …

FGCU (2-0) of the ASUN hit .327 and swept at the AAC’s USF (2-2). Cortney VanLiew had 14 kills and hit .353 for Florida Gulf Coast to go with three assists and five digs. Erin Shomaker had 13 kills and hit .343 to go with five aces, eight digs, and three blocks, one solo. Dana Axner had 20 digs and six assists. Marta Cvitkovic led USF with 17 kills, a block, and nine digs …

McKenna Melville had 20 kills and UCF (2-0) of the AAC swept visiting North Florida of the ASUN (0-3). Melville had one error in 42 attacks and hit .452 and added four digs and two blocks, one solo. UNF hit .045 …

The amazing Savannah Rennie had seven kills, four assists, five blocks, three digs, and two aces, the last one to end the match, as Marquette (2-1) of the Big East won in four at Northern Iowa (0-5). Hope Werch led Marquette with 12 kills and Hannah Vanden Berg and Kaitlyn Lines had 10 each. Emily Holterhaus had 16 kills, an assist, two aces, three blocks, and nine digs for UNI …

Xavier of the Big East opened its season with a four-set win at Bellarmine (1-2) of the ASUN. MaryAnn O’Toole and Delaney Hogan, who had five blocks, had 12 kills each for Xavier. Chrysanthi Stamatiou had 15 kills and nine digs for Bellarmine …

Coppin State of the MEAC opened its season by winning in four at George Mason (0-4) of the A-10. Four Coppin players had 10 or more kills, led by Miajavon Coleman’s 12. She had five aces, eight digs, and two blocks, one solo. Peyton Ehmke had 11 kills and five blocks, one solo, for Mason …

Clemson of the ACC played Charlotte of Conference USA twice. Clemson won the first match in five, but Charlotte came back to win the nightcap in four. In the first match, five Clemson players had 10 or more kills, including Solei Thomas and Camryn Hannah had 14 kills each. Emani Foster had 22 kills for Charlotte while hitting .386. She also had six aces and 17 digs. In the second match, Charlotte (2-0) got 20 more kills from Foster, who hit .439 and had six more blocks, two solo. Nalani Lyde added 15 kills and hit .577 and Sydney Rowan had 13 kills. Charlotte hit .340. Hannah had 17 kills for Clemson (5-4) and added two aces and 13 digs. Colleen Finney and Cate Long had 13 kills each …

Stephen F. Austin of the Southland — which won them both — and Tulane of the American Athletic also played twice. SFA won the first in four despite hitting .184. Payton Cerny led SFA with 17 kills and hit .481. Her teammates combined to get 31 kills on 120 swings with 17 errors. Lexie Douglas continued to sparkle this spring as she had 17 kills for Tulane to go with five assists, four aces, two blocks, and eight digs. In the second, SFA (12-6) swept. Ariana Pagan led with 10 kills, two assists, and 12 digs. Tulane (2-3) got 12 more kills from Douglas, who hit .300 and added two aces, two blocks, and 12 digs …

Northern Arizona (2-1) won its Big Sky match at Portland State (1-2). Harris Heaven led with 15 kills while hitting .433. Taylor Jacobsen added 13 kills and had an assist, an ace, and 13 digs. Portland State’s Gabby Hollins had 18 kills, an ace, a block, and 17 digs. Ellie Snook had 22 digs, an ace, and eight assists … Also in the Big Sky, Sacramento State (2-1) swept visiting Idaho State (1-2). Bridgette Smith led with 17 kills, hitting .359. She added an assist, two aces, eight digs, and two blocks. Caitlin Volkmann had 12 kills and hit .375. Idaho State hit .015, but Danielle Devlin had eight kills with one error in 17 swings to hit .412 …

UAB (1-2) of Conference USA swept the ASUN’s Lipscomb (3-1) behind 16 kills from Fernanda Maida, who hit .341. Lipscomb hit .093 … Abilene Christian (1-1) of the Southland beat visiting Texas-Arlington (12-8) of the Sun Belt in five as four players had 10 or more kills, led by Katelyn Mueller and Kate Blasingame with 15 each. Mueller had an assist, four aces, and 16 digs. Mackenzie Harris had 20 digs and four assists. Brianna Ford led UTA with 13 kills, five blocks, and 19 digs, and Alli Wells had 24 digs and five assists …

And the College of Charleston of the Colonial opened its spring season with a sweep of visiting Georgia Southern (5-11) of the Sun Belt. Charleston, which hit .118, got 10 kills from Lexi Wierzbicki to go with an assist, three aces, a block, and 13 digs. GSU hit minus .010.

NCAA MEN — Ryan Coenen had 23 kills as Lewis of the MIVA improved to 5-0 with a five-set win over the EIVA’s NJIT, which lost its opener. Coenen hit .556 and had three aces, an assist, three blocks, and nine digs. Tyler Mitchem had 12 kills, hit .333, and had three blocks, one solo. TJ Murray had 10 kills, hit .333, and had 11 blocks, one solo. Alvaro Gimeno had 20 kills for NJIT to go with an assist, two aces, six digs, and three blocks, one solo …

Loyola (3-0) of the MIVA won in five at Saint Francis (1-5) of the EIVA. Cole Schlothauer, who hit .357, had 21 kills for Loyola and Michael Fisher had 21 for SFU as he hit .302 …

Diego Negron had 14 kills, five aces, three blocks, and six digs as Lindenwood (3-0) of the MIVA won in four at independent Lincoln Memorial (1-6). AJ Long added 11 kills and six blocks, two solo. Jacob Titus had 17 kils and Justin Sharfenaker 13 for LM …

Penn State (3-1) of the EIVA swept visiting Ohio State (1-3) of the MIVA again. Cal Fisher had 12 kills, two digs, an ace, and three blocks for Penn State. Jacob Pasteur had 21 kills for Ohio State …

George Mason (3-1) of the EIVA beat visiting Barton of Conference Carolinas (0-1) in three. Omar Hoyos led with 11 kills as he hit .429 and had an assist, two aces, and six digs. Sam Greenslade had nine kills, hit .571, and had an assist, two aces, three blocks, and five digs. Jayton Hall led Barton with 10 kills … Also in Conference Carolinas, Belmont Abbey swept Tusculum and North Greenville beat Limestone in four …

And Grand Canyon (1-1) hit .406 and swept its MPSF match at Concordia (0-3). Camden Gianni had 18 kills and hit .457, and Hugo Fischer and Christian Janke had 11 kills and three blocks each. Raymond Barsemian had 20 kills and 11 digs for Concordia.

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/