NCAA volleyball: Ohio State at Nebraska; BGSU, High Point roll on; UCI’s Schneidmiller goes off

Wisconsin was shelved again. The Pac-12 already had a cancelation. There were other matches called off around the nation.

But league-leading and unbeaten Ohio State plays at Nebraska in a Big Ten showdown as the match to watch Friday.

Thursday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule was light, but …

Two Peytons led their teams in kills, including Peyton McClinton, who had 25 kills and hit .488 in UNC Asheville’s win over Radford.

And in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball, Joel Schneidmiller had a remarkable match as went off for UC Irvine with a career-high-tying 28 kills in a five-set, Big West win over UC San Diego as he hit .489, had two aces, seven blocks, and five digs.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Friday’s schedule.

The Pac-12 includes Utah at UCLA, USC at Washington, Cal at Arizona State, Washington State at Oregon State, and Colorado at Arizona. Oregon at Stanford was canceled.

With Northwestern at top-ranked Wisconsin postponed, the Big Ten has Ohio State at Nebraska, Indiana at Michigan, Iowa at Maryland, Rutgers at Penn State, and Illinois at Minnesota.

In the SEC, two of the league’s top teams face off when Missouri goes to Florida. Texas A&M is at Georgia and Ole Miss is at Kentucky.

The ACC has four matches, including Notre Dame at Florida State, but Syracuse-Miami is off, while in the Big 12 Kansas plays at TCU and West Virginia goes to Western Kentucky of Conference USA, Baylor at North Texas was canceled.

Other conferences will full schedules include the American Athletic, ASUN, Atlantic 10, Big East, Big South, MAC, Mountain West, Northeast, Patriot, Summit, and West Coast.

On the men’s side, there are two re-matches in the Big West when Hawai’i is back at UC Santa Barbara, while UC Irvine goes to UC San Diego.

The lone MPSF match Friday has Stanford at BYU.

The MIVA slate shows Loyola at Purdue Fort Wayne, Lewis at McKendree, and Quincy at Lindenwood.

The EIVA has NJIT at Sacred Heart, Penn State at Saint Francis, and George Mason at Charleston, and the Conference Carolinas includes King at Belmont Abbey and Lees-McRae at North Greenville.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got the links in the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

MID-AMERICAN — There were only two matches Thursday, but that included Bowling Green (14-0) getting its eighth sweep of the season as the Falcons swept visting Eastern Michigan (6-7) as the best start in program history continued. Petra Indrova led with 15 kills as she hit .353 and had an assist, an ace, and five digs. Jacqueline Askin had 10 kills, two aces, a block, and four digs … Savannah Matthews had 21 kills as Kent State (10-4) won in five at Ball State (6-8) 17-15 in the fifth. Matthews added an assist, an ace, two blocks, and 17 digs. Danie Tyson had 14 kills and hit .345 to go with an assist, three aces, three blocks, and nine digs, and Bryn Roberts had 25 digs, four assists, and an ace. Ball State’s Kia Holder had 19 kills, three digs, and three blocks, one solo. Maggie Huber had 25 digs, five assists, and an ace.

BIG SOUTH — High Point (9-0) stayed unbeaten with a four-set win over visiting Winthrop (5-4) as Madison Smith had 20 kills, an assist, two blocks, and 12 digs. Gabrielle Idlebird had 11 kills, hit .421, and had four blocks and two digs, and Kaley Rammelsberg had 10 kills with one error in 26 attacks and seven blocks. Abby Bottomly had 26 digs, two assists, and an ace … Campbell (7-2) swept at Gardner-Webb (2-9). Lailah Green led with eight kills, an ace, two blocks, and four digs … USC Upstate won in four at Presbyterian, leaving both teams 2-7. Breeana Gamueda had 14 kills, an ace, two blocks, and 10 digs for USCU … And Peyton McClinton had 25 kills and hit .488 as UNC Asheville (5-5) beat visiting Radford (3-6) in five. McClinton had four errors in 43 attacks, 10 digs, and three blocks, one solo.

SOUTHLAND — Stephen F. Austin (19-4, 7-0) swept at Nicholls State (0-8, 0-7). Peyton Cerny led SFA with 12 kills as she hit .375 and she had an assist, two blocks and three digs. Madelyn Miller had 23 digs, five assists, and an ace … Houston Baptist (6-7, 5-2) swept visiting Northwestern State (2-7, 0-7). Three players had 10 or more kills, including Reagan Leinen with 11 as she hit .360 and had two blocks and a dig … And Kailin Newsome had 23 kills as Southeastern Louisiana (7-3, 5-2) beat visiting Abilene Christian (5-4, 4-3). Newsome hit .320 and had an ace, three blocks, and 11 digs.

AROUND THE NATION — TCU (7-12) of the Big 12 hit .364 and came away with a four-set win at the WAC’s Tarleton (10-9), another Texas school. Samantha Sanders led with 15 kills and hit .333 and she had an assist, three aces, and 12 digs. Maddie O’Brien had 13 kills with one error in 21 attacks, two aces, a dig, and four blocks. Brooke Kanas had 10 kills with one error in 14 swings and three blocks. Tarleton’s Lauren Kersey had 18 kills with two errors in 31 attacks and hit .516 to go with four blocks and a dig. Ana Costas had 26 digs, eight assists, and two aces …

In the MEAC, North Carolina A&T (7-1, 7-0) hit .438 and swept visiting South Carolina State (0-5). Fatimah Shabazz led with 11 kills as she hit .563 ….

A Mountain West match saw Utah State (2-6) sweep at San Diego State (3-8). Bailey Downing led with nine kills, two blocks, and a dig …

In the SWAC, Jackson State (7-0) won at Grambling (4-6, 3-4) as Jylen Whitten had 15 kills, two assists, two aces, three blocks, and 11 digs …

Middle Tennessee (3-7) of Conference USA beat visiting North Alabama (1-11) of the ASUN in four. Emma Grever led with 15 kills. Taylor Eisert had four kills in 10 errorless attempts, 45 assists, a block, and nine digs.

MEN — Hawai’i (5-0) won its Big West opener in four sets at UC Santa Barbara (4-1) in a battle of two of the nation’s top teams. Hawai’i, which hit .322, got 16 kills from Rado Parapunov and 14 from Patrick Gasman. Parapunov hit .419 and had 11 digs and seven blocks, one solo. Gasman hit .571 and had an ace and nine blocks, two solo. UCSB’s Randy DeWeese led with 21 kills, eight digs, and a block. Roy McFarland had 15 kills, hit .344, and had five digs …

Also in the Big West, UC Irvine (1-4) won in five over visiting UC San Diego (0-5) in their conference opener. Joel Schneidmiller had his 28 kills in 47 attacks with five errors to hit .489 and he had seven blocks, five digs, and two aces. Scott Stadick had nine kills with one error in 19 attacks to hit .432 and had four digs and and tied his career high with 12 blocks, one solo ..

In the lone MIVA match of Thursday, Ball State (8-4, 5-3) won in five at Ohio State (5-7, 4-4). Kaleb Jenness led with 21 kills and hit .318 to go with two assists, an ace, eight digs, and three blocks, two solo. Blake Reardon had 16 kills, an ace, three digs, and a block. Ohio State’s Sotiris Siapanis had 16 kills, an assist, seven digs, and a block, and Martin Lallemand and Jacob Pasteur had 14 kills each …

In the MPSF, UCLA (9-3) beat visiting Pepperdine (7-3) in five as the Bruins hit .333 and Cole Ketrzynski and Merrick McHenry had 14 kills each. Ketrzynski had two aces, four blocks, and four digs. McHenry hit .500, and had three digs, and seven blocks, three solo. Ian Parish had four kills and nine blocks, two solo. Pepperdine’s Jacob Steele had 14 kills, two blocks, and five digs …

Also in the MPSF, Concordia (3-6) hit .333 and swept visiting USC (1-7). Raymond Barsemian led with 18 kills and hit .500 to go with an ace, three digs, and two blocks. Brandon Browning had 16 kills and hit .406 for USC and had an assist, four digs, and three blocks.

