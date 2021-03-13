NCAA volleyball: Nebraska upends Ohio State, a busy Friday with so many kills, all the recaps

Nebraska went down 0-2 and then came back not only to win its Big Ten match with Ohio State, but hand the Buckeyes their first defeat of the season.

There were some big numbers.

Michigan got to play for the first time since February 20 and not only won in five but Paige Jones had 37 kills against Indiana.

Abbie Jackson stayed hot for Houston with 26 more kills, seven aces, and five blocks as the AAC leader beat Memphis in five.

Sadie Limback had 25 kills with one error in 45 swings for Omaha in a Summit League win over North Dakota State.

Florida had to rally from being down 0-2 and got 24 kills apiece from T’ara Ceasar and Thayer Hall in its SEC win over Missouri, who got 25 kills from Kyle Deberg.

American’s Helena Elbaek had 24 kills in a Patriot League win over Lafayette. And Rachel Ahrens had 24 kills in Pepperdine’s WCC win over Portland.

Florida State also pulled the reverse sweep, winning its ACC match against Notre Dame.

It was also a good day to be named Peyton or Hannah.

On the men’s side, Ryan Ka had 25 kills for UC San Diego in a five-set Big West win over UC Irvine, Diego Negron had 24 kills for Lindenwood in a MIVA win over Quincy, and Vicente Ibarra had 24 for Purdue Fort Wayne in a MIVA loss to Loyola.

They’re back at it again Saturday in the Big Ten, minus, of course, Northwestern at Wisconsin and Michigan State at Purdue, this weekend’s COVID postponements. But that includes Ohio State at Nebraska, Indiana at Michigan, Iowa at Maryland, Illinois at Minnesota, and Rutgers at Penn State.

The SEC has Mssouri back at Florida, Ole Miss at Kentucky, South Carolina at LSU, Tennessee at Arkansas, and Texas A&M at Georgia.

The ACC slate shows Duke vs. Louisville, Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, Virginia vs. Miami, and NC State vs. Pitt.

The lone Big 12 match has Kanasas back at TCU.

The Pac-12 is off Saturday.

Look another busy roundup here Sunday because the schedule is loaded.

The Saturday’s NCAA Division I-II men’s lineup includes UCLA vs. Pepperdine in the MPSF, yet another Hawai’i–UCSB matchup, and Stanford playing BYU. Penn State’s men’s match with Saint Francis was postponed a few hours before the first serve Friday but they still plan to play Saturday, Penn State said in a news release.

BIG TEN — Idle Wisconsin still leads the league at 10-0, but now there are four teams with one loss, including idle Northwestern at 2-1.

Nebraska (10-1) tighted things at the top with its 21-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10 comeback victory against visiting Ohio State (10-1). Lauren Stivrins led with 18 kills as she hit .424 after having four errors in 33 attacks to go with six blocks. Lexi Sun had 17 kills, an assist, two blocks, and four digs, and Madi Kubik had 13 kills, an assist, a block, and eight digs. Kenzie Knuckles had 24 digs, two assists, and an ace. Nicklin Hames had a kill, 51 assists, 12 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Her team hit .252. Ohio State, which hit .222, got 23 kills from Emily Londot, who had an assist, a block, and 17 digs. Vanja Bukilic had 16 kills and a solo block, and Rylee Rader had 14 kills with one error in 22 swings to hit .591 go with a dig and two blocks, one solo. Kylie Murr had 23 digs, three assists, and an ace …

Minnesota (10-1) also won in five after rallying against visiting Illinois (2-9) 25-20, 15-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12. Stephanie Samedy led with 18 kills, an assist, four blocks, and 11 digs. Adanna Rollins had 14 kills, three blocks, and 12 digs, and Taylor Landfair had 10 kills and three blocks, one solo. Regan Pittman had five kills and eight blocks, and CC McGraw had 25 digs, four assists, and an ace. Melanie Shaffmaster had six kills with no errors in 10 attempts, 42 assists, three aces, three blocks, and 11 digs. Megan Cooney led Illinois with 21 kills, four blocks, and 11 digs, and Raina Terry had 20 kills, an assist, an ace, a block, and 10 digs. Diana Brown had two kills, 53 assists, 17 digs, and five blocks, one solo, and Taylor Kuper had 29 digs, nine assists, and two aces …

Michigan (3-3) finally got to play for the first time since February 20 and made the most of it with a 25-22, 25-22, 26-28, 21-25, 15-11 victory over visiting Indiana (3-12). Paige Jones, who had those 37 kills, had 11 errors in 64 attacks and hit .406 and had an ace, a block, and seven digs. May Pertofsky had 13 kills and hit .409 to go with an ace, two blocks and a dig. Kayla Bair had 12 kills, hit .588, and had an assist, two aces, three blocks, and a dig. Tommi Stockham had 20 kills for Indiana …

Penn State (6-5) swept visiting Rutgers (2-11) as the Nittany Lions hit .348 and Kaitlyn Hord had 12 kills with one error in 22 attacks to hit .500. She had four blocks. Jonni Parker had nine kills, an ace, three blocks, and six digs …

Maryland (3-10) beat visiting Iowa (3-10) as Erika Pritchard had 15 kills and Jada Gardner and Sam Csire 12 each in the four-set win. Iowa’s Edina Schmidt had 19 kills.

PAC-12 — Washington (12-3) won the first two sets but then had to go five to beat visiting USC (3-6) 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 21-25, 15-12. Madi Endsley had 18 kills, hit .366, and had a block and two digs, while Samantha Drechsel had 16 kills, three assists, three blocks, and seven digs. Ella May Powell had a kill, 46 assists, an ace, a block, and 13 digs. Five USC players had nine or more kills, led by Brooke Botkin, who had 19 kills, two assists, two aces, two blocks, and eight digs …

UCLA (11-4) beat visiting Utah (10-3) 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22 behind 19 kills by Mac May and 17 by élan McCall. May hit .311 and had seven digs and four blocks, three solo. McCall had two aces, two blocks, and 13 digs. Utah’s Dani Drews had 18 kills, four assists, two blocks, and 10 digs, and Kenzie Koerber had 14 kills, hitting .429, and she had two blocks and 12 digs …

Washington State (9-2) kept things bunched at the top with its four-set win at Oregon State (5-8). The Cougars hit .319 n the 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16 victory. Pia Timmer led with 18 kills, three assists, an ace, three blocks, and eight digs. Magda Jehlarova had 11 kills, hit .500, and had an assist, three blocks, and a dig. OSU’s Kateryna Tkachenko had 14 kills, an assist, five digs, and two blocks, one solo …

Arizona (6-9) beat visiting Colorado (5-8) 27-25, 22-25, 25-9, 25-22. Paige Whipple led with 15 kills, hitting .333, and she had two assists, two blocks, and 11 digs. CU’s Leah Clayton had 14 kills, two aces, a block, and 12 digs …

And Arizona State (3-1) beat visiting Cal (1-14) as Marta Levinska had 15 kills. She hit .393 and had a block and four digs.

SEC — Florida (15-2) went down 0-2 but came back to beat visiting Missouri (11-6) 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13. The Gators hit .344 with 74 kills and 22 errors in 151 attacks. T’ara Ceasar had 24 kills, hit .364, and had 12 digs and four blocks, two solo. Thayer Hall had 24 kills, hit .426, and had three assists, 11 digs, and five blocks, four solo. Marlie Monserez had two kills, 56 assists, three blocks, and 20 digs. Mizzou’s Kylie Deberg had 25 kills, an ace, 13 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana had 17 kills, a block, and two digs …

Kentucky (15-0) hit .402 and swept visiting Ole Miss (1-16) 25-21, 25-17, 25-11 as Avery Skinner had 12 kills with one error in 24 attacks to go with an ace, three blocks, and six digs, and sister Madi Skinner had 10 kills with two errors in 15 swings and two blocks …

Texas A&M (9-4) won 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 at Georgia (4-11). Claire Jeter had 14 kills and London Austin-Roark and Lauren Davis 12 each. Georgia’s Kacie Evans had 17 kills, nine digs and two solo blocks.

ACC — Florida State (9-3, 6-3) lost the first two sets to visiting Notre Dame (9-2, 8-2) but came back to win 21-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-16, 15-11. Morgan Chacon had 18 kils to lead four Florida State players with 11 or more kills. Olivia Dailey had 50 assists, two aces, two blocks, and 14 digs. Notre Dame’s Charley Niego had 14 kills to lead five players on her team with nine or more kills …

Pitt (8-4, 7-4) swept at Wake Forest (0-9, 0-8). Chinaza Ndee led with 11 kills … Georgia Tech (9-2) hit .407 and swept Boston College (1-9, 0-9) as Mariana Brambilla, who hit .417, and Julia Bergmann had 14 kills each.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC — UCF (11-1, 5-0) hit .425 and got a big victory with a sweep at Cincinnati (6-4, 4-1) in a battle of the top teams in the East Division. UCF had 42 kills and just five errors in 87 attacks. McKenna Melville led with 13 kills, hitting .458, and she had two aces, two blocks, and seven digs. Cincinnati hit .071 …

Abbie Jackson had 26 kills and Houston (11-2, 7-0) stayed unbeaten atop the West Division but had to go five to beat visiting Memphis (5-6, 2-5). Jackson had five errors in 75 attacks to hit .280, had seven aces, 17 digs, and five blocks, one solo. Gigi Crescenzo and Sam Drewry had 13 kills each for Memphis. Crescenzo had an assist, an ace, 15 digs, and five blocks, two solo …

Also, East Carolina (3-6, 1-6) got its first league win when it swept Temple (7-5, 1-4) as Natalie Tyson had 14 kills, hitting .375, and a block and 10 digs … Hannah Jacobs had 19 kills, three blocks, and four digs as SMU (7-4, 3-4) swept Tulsa (2-5) … And Tulane (6-8, 4-3) beat visiting Wichita State (8-4, 3-4) in four as five Green Wave players had nine or more kills, 18 by Lexie Douglas, who had two assists, an ace, four blocks, and five digs. Megan Taflinger led Wichita State with 16 kills.

ASUN — Lipscomb (11-2, 8-1) made a big statement with a sweep of previously unbeaten Kennesaw State (10-1). Kamryn Bacus led with 10 kills …

FGCU (9-2, 7-2) kept pace as it swept visiting Stetson (5-4, 4-4). Erin Shomaker led with 16 kills, two aces, a block, and seven digs … North Florida (7-8, 6-3) beat visiting Jacksonville (2-10, 0-8) in four as Gabby O’Connell had 15 kills and Bre Walp 14 … Bellarmine (4-9, 3-6) beat visiting Liberty (2-8, 2-7) in four. Chrysanth Stamatiou led the winners with 14 kills, while Liberty’s Rajini Fitzmaurice had 17.

BIG EAST — DePaul (5-5 got a five-set victory over visiting Iowa State (6-11) of the Big 12. Avarie Evans-Allen led with 14 kills and hit .524 and she had two digs and four blocks, one solo. Jill Pressly had 13 kills. Avery Rhodes and Kenzie Mantz had 14 kills each for Iowa State … St. John’s (6-3, 2-2) swept at Seton Hall (3-3, 1-2) as Efrosini Alexakou had 17 kills, hit .387, and had two blocks, and 11 digs … Creighton (7-2, 4-1) hit .367 and swept at Butler (4-7, 1-4) as Jaela Zimmerman had 13 kills with no errors in 29 attacks and nine digs … And Providence (4-1, 2-1) beat visting UConn (1-5, 1-3) as four players had 11 or more kills, including 14 from Emma Nelson, who hit .357.

BIG SOUTH — Gardner-Webb (3-9) dealt a big blow to Campbell (7-3) as it hit a season-best .188 in a four-set. Audrey Gunn led with 15 kills and eight digs … High Point (10-0) swept visiting Winthrop (5-3). Madison Smith had 13 kills and six digs … USC Upstate (3-7) swept at Presbyterian (2-8) as Kelly Wiedemann and Breeana Gamueda had 10 kills each. Gamueda had 23 digs … And Peyton McClinton had 23 kills as UNC Asheville (6-5) beat visiting Radford (3-7) in five. Radford’s Samantha Reitz had 24 kills and hit .452.

MID-AMERICAN — Bowling Green (15-0) continues to dominate. The Falcons swept visiting Eastern Michigan (6-8) as they hit .333. Katelyn Meyer led with 17 kills, hitting .412, and she had an assist and four digs. Franki Strefling had 14 kills for EMU …

Western Michigan (11-3) won in four at Akron (4-11) as Rachel Bontrager and Maggie King had 16 kills each … Kent State (11-4) won in four at Ball State (6-9) as Lana Strejcek, who had six blocks, three solo, and Danie Tyson, who had five blocks, one solo, had 10 kills each … Northern Illinois (7-8) won in four at Buffalo (1-14). Kennedy Wallace had 14 kills with two errors in 25 attacks to hit .480 … Central Michigan (8-7) won in four at Toledo (3-9) behind 17 kills, an ace, and 18 digs by Savannah Thompson. Taylor Alt had 17 kills for Toledo … Lauren Park had 18 kills and two blocks as Ohio (6-5) swept at Miami (7-7).

MOUNTAIN WEST — Colorado State (5-4) swept at San Jose State (3-6) as the Rams hit .342. Breana Runnels had 17 kills and Kennedy Stanford 15. Jacqi Van Liefde had eight kills in 10 errorless attacks. Haylee Nelson had 18 kills for SJSU and an assist, three aces, and 13 digs … Fresno State (6-3) beat visiting b (7-4) in five as Amaria Kelley had 22 kills, hit .378, and had a block and three digs. KC McMahon had 19 kills with no errors in 33 swings for Wyoming … Boise State (9-2) swept at Nevada (3-8) as Jessica Donahue had 14 kills and hit .632 and Lauren Ohlinger had 13 kills … San Diego State (4-8) had a roof leak so the match was played at San Diego (which was on the road) as the Aztecs beat visiting Utah State (2-7) in five. Victoria Sullivan and Nya Blair had 12 kills each and Heipua Tautua’s and Andrea Walker had 11 each, while Utah State’s Tatum Stall and Bailey Downing had 14 kills each … UNLV-New Mexico was canceled.

PATRIOT LEAGUE — American (2-1) got 24 kills from Helena Elbaek to sweep visiting Lafayette (2-3). Elbaek, who got her 1,000th kill, had two errors in 37 attacks and hit .595 and had an assist, an ace, two blocks, and 11 digs …

Hannah Wright had 20 kills, an assist, four aces, four blocks, and nine digs as Lehigh (1-4) won in four at Bucknell (1-2). Ally Thaw had 23 digs and two assists. Bucknell’s Delanie Lewis had 18 kills … Holy Cross (3-2) beat visiting Army West Point (1-2) in four. Grace Benck led with 12 kills, an assist, an ace, a block, and three digs. Paige Fixemer led Army with 20 kills. She hit .515 after having three errors in 33 attacks, an ace, four blocks, and a dig.

SUMMIT LEAGUE — Kansas City and South Dakota are tied for the lead as Denver fell a game back.

Kansas City (10-0) swept at Oral Roberts (2-11, 2-9) as Melanie Brecka had 14 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks, and 15 digs … South Dakota (11-4, 10-1) kept pace by knocking Denver (9-2) out of the lead as Elizabeth Juhnke led with 16 kills in the four-set victory. Juhnke had four assists, 10 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Lorrin Poulter had nine kills, 21 assists, three aces, a block, and four digs … South Dakota State (4-10, 4-9) swept visiting North Dakota (2-11, 2-9). Akeela Jefferson led with 12 kills, two assists, and five digs. Tatum Pickar had 26 digs, three assists, and three aces … Sadie Limback had 25 kills and hit .533 as Omaha (10-5, 9-4) won in five at North Dakota State (8-5, 6-5). Limback had one error in 45 attacks, two digs, and four blocks, one solo. Alexa Blase added 4 kills, two assists, a block, and three digs. NDSU’s Ali Hinze had 17 kills, an ace, a block, and 16 digs.

WEST COAST — Rachel Ahrens had 24 kills as Pepperdine (10-2, 10-1) hit .408 and kept rolling with a four-set win at Portland (2-11). Ahrens hit .360 and had four aces, eight digs, and three blocks. Meg Brown had 16 kills and four blocks. Portland’s Mia Wesley had 17 kills, nine digs, and two blocks, one solo … San Diego (11-0) swept at Loyola Marymount (4-7) as Roxie Wiblin had 14 kills, hit .333, and had an ace, a block, and six digs … San Francisco (6-7) swept at Saint Mary’s (5-7). McKenna Marshall had 14 kills, two aces, three blocks, and three digs … Santa Clara (3-4) won in five at Gonzaga (3-10). Julia Sangiacomo led with 21 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks, and nine digs …Pacific-BYU was canceled.

AROUND THE NATION — Kansas (7-10, 6-9) hit .324 and won in four at TCU (1-13, 1-10). Jenny Mosser led with 16 kills and hit .455 after having one error in 33 attacks to go with three aces, a block, and nine digs. Aya Elnady had 15 kills in 35 attacks and hit .400 and had an assist, five blocks, and eight digs. Caroline Crawford had nine kills and nine blocks, two solo …

Western Kentucky (14-0) of Conference USA hit .324 and beat visiting West Virginia (8-9) of the Big 12. Lauren Matthews had 18 kills and hit .371 for WKU to go with 10 blocks, two solo. Paige Briggs had 15 kills, hit .308, and had two assists, an ace, and 14 digs. Nadia Dieudonne had two kills, 49 assistss, five digs, and three blocks. WVU’s Kristen Lux had 18 kills, an assist, four aces, nine digs, and three blocks, one solo …

In the MEAC, North Carolina A&T (8-1, 8-0) won its eighth in a row, a sweep of visiting South Carolina State (0-5). Fatimah Shabazz had 10 kills and two aces …

There were two Atlantic 10 matches Friday as Dayton (7-1, 4-1) swept at Davidson (2-8, 1-7) as the Flyers hit .415. Jamie Peterson led with 14 kills and she had three errors in 23 swings to hit .478. She added two assists, four aces, a block, and three digs … Fordham (3-1, 3-0) beat visiting George Mason (3-9, 3-4) in four as Whitley Moody had 18 kills, an assist, three acces, four blocks, and 18 digs. Mallory Lipski had 29 digs and four assists. Mason’s Katie Parmalee, who had two aces, three blocks, and seven digs, and Peyton Ehmke, who had five blocks, had 16 kills each …

In the Northeast Conference, Fairleigh Dickinson beat Merrimack twice and Sacred Heart had to go five both times to beat LIU. Karolina Nova of LIU had 21 kills in the first loss and 20 in the second …

There were two Big Sky matches. Idaho (6-7. 5-6) won in five at Eastern Washington (5-9, 4-9) as Avery Housley had 19 kills and 17 digs … Bridgette Smith had 20 kills as Sacramento State (8-5) beat visiting Portland State (3-12, 2-11) in four. Portland State’s Zoe McBride had 17 kills, an ace, two blocks, and 20 digs.

MEN — Hawai’i (6-0, 2-0) swept its Big West match at UC Santa Barbara (4-2, 0-2) after winning in four on Thursday. They play again Saturday. Hawai’i hit .388 as Rado Parapunov had 16 kills, hit .407, and had eight digs and a block … Also in the Big West, UC San Diego (1-5, 1-1) got its first victory, a five-set win over visiting UC Irvine (1-5, 1-1). The night before, UCI beat UCSD in five. Ryan Ka led with 25 kills and hit .385 for UCSD and had seven digs, an assist, and five blocks. Five players had nine or more kills for UCI led by Joe Schneidmiller’s 17 …

In the MIVA, Lewis (11-2) swept at previously unbeaten McKendree (8-1, 7-1). Ryan Coenen had 20 kills and hit .359 for Lewis, which hit .321 as a team … Loyola (9-3, 5-3) won in four at Purdue Fort Wayne (3-5) as Luke Denton had 20 kills, an assist, five digs, and four blocks. Cole Schlothauer had 16 kills. Vicente Ibarra had 24 kills and hit .404 for PFW and Pelegrin Vargas had 21 … Also in the MIVA, Lindenwood (4-7, 1-7) beat visiting Quincy (4-7, 1-7) in four as Diego Negron had 24 kills, hit .556, and had an assist, four aces, six digs, and four blocks …

The lone MPSF match of Friday saw BYU (9-2) sweep Stanford (0-6) as the Cougars hit .510. Zach Eschenberg led with eight kills …

In the EIVA, as mentioned, the Penn State-Saint Francis match was postponed but NJIT (10-3, 10-1) swept at Sacred Heart (0-9) and George Mason (8-5, 5-4) won in four at Charleston (4-7). Julian Meissner had 12 kills and hit .348 for NJIT and had two assists, an ace, three digs, and two blocks. Mason’s Hayden Wagner had 18 kills, hit .371, and had an ace and a dig …

In the two Conference Carolina league matches, Belmont Abbey (7-4, 4-2) beat visiting King (7-8, 4-5) in four and North Greenville (10-2, 7-2) swept visiting Lees-McRae (0-13, 0-8). Belmont Abbey’s Andrew Kohut and Matteo Miselli had 18 kills apiece. Jackson Gilbert had 13 kills for North Greenville, which hit .403.

