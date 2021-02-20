Minnesota thumps Nebraska, Ohio State gets to 8-0, all the NCAA volleyball recaps

Stephanie Samedy lit it up again, this time torching Nebraska with 27 kills, five blocks, and 10 digs, and Regan Pittman had 14 blocks as Minnesota won in four at Nebraska.

Ohio State is 8-0 after beating Illinois.

Leah Clayton, the 2019 Southern Conference player of the year for ETSU, had 29 kills for Colorado, but Washington came away with a five-set victory.

La Salle opened its season with a five-set win at George Washington and Elizabeth Osborn had 27 kills, an ace, a block, and 16 digs.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Saturday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

It’s a busy day in the Big Ten with Wisconsin at Michigan State, Ohio State back at Illinois, Rutgers at Iowa, Indiana at Penn State, Maryland at Michigan, and Northwestern at Purdue.

The lone Pac-12 match of the day has USC back at Cal since Oregon at Utah was canceled.

The SEC, with three matches postponed, has just Georgia at Missouri.

Also Saturday, Clemson of the ACC plays host two times to UNCW of the Colonial. Davidson plays twice at Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10, there are four matches in the Mountain West, including UNLV back at Colorado State. And San Diego is back for a West Coast Conference match at Gonzaga.

Among the NCAA Division I-II men, there are three MPSF matches with Pepperdine at Stanford, UCLA at USC, and Grand Canyon at BYU. The MIVA slate shows Loyola at Ohio State, Lindenwood at Ball State, and Purdue Fort Wayne at Lewis. In the EIVA, Saint Francis is at George Mason, NJIT is at Charleston, and Penn State is at Sacred Heart. And in Conference Carolinas, King is at Emmanuel, Mount Olive is at North Greenville, and Barton is at Belmont Abbey.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got the links in the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

BIG TEN — Minnesota improved to 9-0 with its 25-15, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23 victory over visiting Nebraska (6-1) in a showdown of two previously unbeatens. Stephanie Samedy, who has been on fire all season, had 27 kills with five errors in 58 attacks to hit .379 and added an assist, five blocks, and 10 digs. Taylor Landfair had eight kills, an assist, two blocks, and three digs. Regan Pittman tied the school record with her 14 blocks and had four kills, an assist, five digs and an ace. Minnesota hit .195, while Nebraska hit .191. Melanie Shaffmaster had four kills, 35 assists, five blocks, and 14 digs.

Lauren Stivrins led Nebraska with 16 kills and hit .379 to go with two blocks, one solo. Madi Kubik had 15 kills, hit .300, and had an assist and 13 digs. Lexi Sun had 11 kills but hit .021 to go with an assist, three blocks, and 11 digs. Nicklin Hames had four kills, 44 assists, an ace, two blocks, and 18 digs …

Four players had 12 kills each as Ohio State improved to 8-0 with its four-set win at Illinois (2-5) as it beat the Illini for the first time since 2015. Vanja Bukilic, Gabby Gonzales, Rylee Rader, and Emily Londot had 12 kills apiece. Rader, who hit .409, had five blocks. Mac Podraza had three kills, 42 assists, six digs, and three blocks, one solo. Raina Terry had 14 kills for Illinois and two assists, an ace, and 11 digs. Megan Cooney had 10 kills but hit negative to go with two assists, three blocks, and five digs. Taylor Kuper had 23 digs, five assists and three aces.

Purdue (5-4) swept visiting Northwestern (2-1). Caitlyn Newton led with 14 kills, a solo block, and two digs. Jael Johnson had six kills, two aces, six blocks, and four digs. Northwestern hit minus .050, the lowest by a Purdue opponent in five seasons.

…

Penn State (3-3) beat visiting Indiana (2-7) in four as the Nittany Lions hit .347. Jonni Parker led with 18 kills while hitting .432 and she had an assist, three aces, a block, and seven digs. Serena Gray had 13 kills, hit .409, and had an assist, two digs, and four blocks, two solo. Gabby Blossom had two kills in four errorless tries, 44 assists, an ace, 10 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Indiana’s Tommi Stockham had 15 kills and 10 digs. The Hoosiers hit .074 …

Edina Schmidt had 21 kills as Iowa (2-7) beat visiting Rutgers (1-8) in four. Schmidt, who hit .395, had four blocks and six digs. Amiya Jones had 11 kills and hit .409 to go with six blocks. Rutgers got 11 kills each from Anastasiia Maksimova and Tina Grkovic, who hit .526 and had five blocks …

Maryland (1-8) broke through with a five-set win at Michigan (1-3) as Erika Pritchard got 18 kills, an assist, three aces, a block, and 16 digs. Rebekah Rath had nine kills, an ace, five blocks, and two digs. Sam Burgio had 22 digs and six assists. Paige Jones led Michigan with 18 kills but hit .019, and she had two assists, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Jess Mruzik had 14 kills and Jess Robinson had 13 kills and hit .478 and she had four blocks.

PAC 12 — Visiting Washington (7-2) got all it could handle from Leah Clayton and Colorado (4-3) before winning 22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13. Samantha Drechsel led the Huskies with 19 kills and hit .340. She had four blocks and 17 digs. Claire Hoffman had 18 kills, an assist, two blocks, and five digs. Madi Endsley had 14 kills, hit .313, and added a block and two digs, and Lauren Sanders had 11 kills, hit .500, and had four blocks. Ella May Powell had two kills, a career-high 60 assists as her team hit .294, two aces, a block and 16 digs. Shannon Crenshaw had 21 digs, five assists, and two aces, and Emma Calle had 16 digs.

“Kind of a classic high level Pac-12 match for early in the season,” Washington coach Keegan Cook said. “I was impressed by both teams playing at a high level for five straight sets, siding out and attacking efficiently, passers executing against tough serves. Lot of credit to both teams.”

No one was better than Colorado’s Clayton, whose 29 kills were the most for the program since 2014. Clayton hit .333 and had two blocks and 14 digs. Elissa Alcantara had 14 kills, a dig, and six blocks, one solo, and Sterling Parker had 14 kills and a dig. Jenna Ewert had 60 assists as her team hit .270. She had two aces and 14 digs. Brynna DeLuzio had 19 digs, an ace, and seven assists.

“That was a really high-level volleyball match,” Colorado coach Jesse Mahoney said. “I thought both teams played well. Both teams hit around .300, offensively. It was a pretty good match on both sides. Both teams served and passed well. I think the difference in the match was maybe three points total in five sets so pretty evenly matched. We had our chances. We had our chances in set two and then it’s a sweep. We had our chances in set five and made a couple unforced errors in crunch time.”

Mac May had 19 kills and hit .485 as UCLA (6-3) won in four at Arizona State (1-8). May added a block and 12 digs. élan McCall had 12 kills, an ace, a block, and 12 digs, and Allison Jacobs had 10 kills, two blocks, and two digs. Emily Ryan had eight kills, hit .429, and had five blocks, one solo. Zoe Fleck had 21 digs, an ace, and five assists. ASU’s Iman Isanovic had 14 kills, two assists, a block, and five digs. Marta Levinska had nine kills, an ace, three blocks, and eight digs …

Arizona (3-6) swept visiting Oregon State (3-6) behind 16 kills from Sofia Maldonado, who had a block and 10 digs. Mychael Vernon had 14 kills, six digs, and three blocks, one solo, for OSU …

Brooke Botkin had 22 kills with one error in 38 attacks to hit .553 as USC (2-5) won in four at Cal (1-8). Botkin had two assists, three aces, a solo block, and 11 digs. Emilia Weske had 10 kills, an assist, an ace, and two blocks. Raquel Lazaro had two kills in five errorless tries, 39 assists, two aces, 17 digs, and five blocks, two solo. Lydia Grote had 14 kills for Cal as she had one error in 31 attacks to hit .419. She added an ace, three digs, and six blocks, two solo.

SEC — LSU (4-8) ended its five-match losing streak and ended the five-match winning streak of visiting Arkansas (11-5) with a 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21 vctory. Taylor Bannister led with 17 kills, two assists, an ace, eight digs, and three blocks, one solo. Paige Flickinger had 15 kills, an assist, three aces, and seven digs. Whitney Foreman had 12 kills, hit .435, and had five blocks, one solo. Hannah Brister had eight kills with no errors in 24 attempts, a block, and 12 digs. Setter Karli Rose had four kills with one error in eight attempts, 54 assists, and 13 digs.

Jillian Gillen had 16 kills, four blocks, and nine digs for Arkansas, and Maggie Cartwright had 16 kills, hit .378, and had three blocks, and seven digs. Taylor Head had 10 kills, three blocks, and 13 digs …

Missouri (9-4) hit .356 and swept visiting Georgia (4-9) 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 as Kylie Deberg had 14 kills while hitting .355. She added an ace and five digs. Five other Tigers had kills, including Andrea Fuentes, who had four in five attempts with one error, 31 assists, an ace, two blocks, and six digs. Rachel Ritchie had 10 kills for Georgia.

WEST COAST — San Diego (7-0) swept at Gonzaga (2-5) as Thana Fayad and Roxie Wiblin had 14 kills each. Fayad hit .355 and had an ace, four blocks, and six digs. Wiblin hit .414 and had an assist, a block, and 12 digs. The Toreros hit .360 as setter Laura Madill had three kills in four errorless attempts, 32 assists, two aces, a block, and 10 digs. Five Gonzaga players had four or more kills …

On Thursday, Portland (1-7) beat visiting San Francisco (5-3) in five, but Friday it was USF winning in five. McKenna Marshall had 23 kills, five aces, and 24 digs. Greta Corti had 14 kills, two assists, two aces, and 17 digs. Aylen Ayub had two kills, 50 assists, and nine digs, and Anna Dalla Vecchia had 23 digs, four assists, and two aces. Mia Wesley led Portland with 23 kills, 20 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Carey Williams had 31 digs and seven assists.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC — UCF (8-0, 0-2) swept at Temple (5-3 1-3) as McKenna Melville had 15 kills, an assist, two aces, two solo block, and 10 digs. Anne-Marie Watson had eight kills, hit .389, and had four blocks and two digs. Temple hit .060 …

Marta Cvitkovic had 24 kills USF (5-3. 3-1) won in five at East Carolina (1-4, 0-4). Cvitkovic had two blocks and nine digs. Makayla Washington had 16 kills, hit .353, and had two blocks, and four digs, and Agata Plaga had 14 kills, and also two blocks, and four digs. ECU’s Bri Wood had 20 kills and 14 digs. Sydney Kleinman had 13 kills and 20 digs, and Camryn Allen had 20 digs and six assists.

MID-AMERICAN — Northern Illinois (4-6) hit a season-best .305 and swept at Ball State (5-5) for the second straight day. Katie Jablonski had 14 kills, hit .400 and had an assist and 12 digs. Kennedy Wallace had 13 kills with no errors in 26 attacks to go with an assist, two digs, and four blocks, one solo. JoDee Kovanda had 11 kills, hit .474, and had two blocks, one solo as NIU beat Ball State in both meetings for the first time since 2016 and had back-to-back sweeps over the Cardinals for the first time since 2001. Kia Holder had 13 kills for Ball State …

Akron (3-6) got 18 kills, four blocks, and 16 digs from Alexis Adleta and Shelby Fulmer and Jen Durra had 10 kills each as the Zips beat visiting Eastern Michigan (2-4) in four. Taylor Sharrits had 34 digs, and four assists to go with an ace. EMU’s Franki Strefling had 18 kills, an ace, two blocks, and nine digs …

Western Michigan (7-3) hit .360 and swept at Miami (4-4) as Rachel Bontrager had 15 kills and hit .419. She had an assist and 13 digs. Andelyn Simkins had 10 kills with no errors in 20 attacks to go with an assist, an ace, 10 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Sarah Wojick and Gaby Harper had 10 kills each for Miami …

Central Michigan (5-5) swept at Buffalo (0-10) as Savannah Thompson and Lisbeth Rosario-Martinez had 10 kills each. Thompson had two assists, two blocks, and 12 digs, and Rosario-Martinez had no errors in 13 attacks, two aces, and seven blocks, two solo. Milla Malik and Emma Gielas had 11 kills each for Buffalo …

Ohio at league-leading Bowling Green was postponed “due to roster issues with the Ohio volleyball program related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. Attempts will be made to reschedule these matches on a to-be-determined date.”

MOUNTAIN WEST — Boise State (5-0) swept visiting Wyoming (4-1) in a battle of two previously unbeatens. Lauren Ohlinger led with 19 kills as she hit .444 and had a block and 12 digs. Eight players had kills for Wyoming but none more than six …

San Diego State (2-3) swept visiting New Mexico (2-3) as Victoria O’Sullivan had 13 kills and hit .346 to go with two digs and three blocks, one solo. Kaitlynn Biassou had 12 kills for New Mexico …

Nevada (1-4) beat visiting Air Force (2-3) in four behind 14 kills by Brianna Souza, who had one error in 22 attacks. BrookeLyn Messenger had 12 kills for Air Force …

And Desiree Sukhov had 22 kills as Fresno State (3-1), down 0-2, came back to beat visiting San Jose State (1-5) in five sets. Sukhov hit .316 and had two assists, three aces, and 10 digs. Grace Doyle had 10 kills with no errors in 19 attacks, an ace, two digs, and five blocks, two solo. Savannah Smith had nine kills and seven blocks. Jocelyn Rodriguez had 26 digs, an ace, and 12 assists. Haylee Nelson had 15 kills, an ace, two blocks, and 21 digs for San Jose State. Latahevai Lousi had 14 kills, an ace, a block, and 14 digs.

AROUND THE NATION — Colgate beat visiting Army West Point in five, a Patriot League match in the season opener for both teams. Alli Lowe and Libby Overmyer had 10 kills each for Colgate and Sophie Thompson had six kills and eight blocks, three solo. Lowe had an assist, an ace, nine digs, and five blocks, two solo. Julia Kurowski had five kills in 18 errorless attempts, 19 assists, two aces, and 14 digs. Army’s Savannah Bray had 13 kills, two blocks, and eight digs. Monica Eckford had 12 kills and hit .400 to go with three blocks, one solo. Ana Oglivie had 21 digs and seven assists, and Hannah Pressley had seven kills in 18 errorless attempts, 38 assists, an ace, and 15 digs.

The lone ASUN match Friday saw Kennesaw State (5-0) win in four at Liberty (2-4, 2-3) as Lauren Chastang had 17 kills, three aces, 11 digs, and two blocks. Claire Parsons and Emma Schurfranz had 12 kills each. Julia Mangum had 14 kills for Liberty and six digs and four blocks …

Elizabeth Osborn had 27 kills, an ace, a block, and 16 digs as La Salle opened its season with a five-set Atlantic 10 win at George Washington (1-5, 0-3). Samantha Graver had 19 kills, an assist, three aces, and 15 digs. Isa Lopez had 29 digs and six assists. GWU’s Paz Dozie-Nnamah had 19 kills, an ace, and 13 digs. Ashley Waggle had nine kills, two assists, a block, and 23 digs, and Bella Bowman had 36 digs … Northeastern (1-1) of the Colonial beat visiting Rhode Island (1-2) of the Atlantic 10 in four as Erica Staunton had 17 kills, two aces, and 12 digs, and Defne Arliel had 15 kills, an ace, five blocks, and six digs. Claire Chaplinsky had 19 kills for Rhode Island …

The Big East schedule is getting hammered by weather and COVID and in the lone match Friday Xavier (3-3, 1-0) won in five at DePaul (0-3). Delaney Hogan led a balanced Xavier offense with 13 kills while hitting .524 and she had eight blocks, one solo. Carrigan O’Reilly had 11 kills with one error in 15 attacks, 44 assists, three blocks, and 12 digs. Bailey Nelson led DePaul with 18 kills. Emma Price had 13 and Donna Brown 11. Rachel Krasowski had 24 digs and four assists …

Gardner-Webb (2-4) won its Big South match in five at USC Upstate (1-5) as Kylee Garrison had 14 kills, an assist, two aces, four blocks, and 16 digs. Lauryn Rocassin had 12 kills with no errors in 30 attacks, four assists, three aces, two blocks, and five digs. Sophia Bolden had 31 digs. Alexis Mareko had 15 kills while hitting .423 for USC Upstate and had two aces, five blocks, and four digs …

North Carolina A&T (3-1, 3-0) swept its MEAC match at N.C. Central (2-1). Fatimah Shabazz led with 11 kills while hitting .429 and she had an assist, two blocks, and a dig … Also in the MEAC, Howard (2-2, 1-1) beat visiting Coppin State (1-3, 0-1) in five as five Bison had eight or more kills. Kailyn Williams led with 24, four blocks, and 10 digs, and Jennifer Bolden and Ana Williams had 10 kills each. Williams hit .368 and had two aces, two assists, two digs, and five blocks, one solo. Salma Gonzalez and Jordan Celestine had 11 kills each for Coppin State and Miajavon Colemand and Chudear Tut had 10 each …

MEN — In the MIVA on Friday, Ryan Coenen had 19 kills as Lewis (7-1, 2-1) beat visiting Purdue Fort Wayne (2-3) in four. Coenen had one error in 31 attacks, an ace, two blocks, and two digs. PFW’s Vicente Ibarra had 21 kills, hitting .333, with an ace, two blocks, and five digs ….

Also in the MIVA, McKendree (7-0, 6-0) hit .338 to stay atop the standings as it swept visiting Quincy (3-6, 0-6) as five players had seven or more kills. Zach Schnittker led with nine and he had an assist, two aces, a dig, and two blocks …

The EIVA’s NJIT (4-3, 4-1) swept at Charleston (2-3) behind 15 kills by Alvaro Gimeno and 10 by Julian Meissner. Maarten Bartels and Arthur Sueur had 10 kills each for Charleston … George Mason (6-1, 3-0) won its fifth in a row by sweeping visiting Saint Francis (1-11, 0-5). Jack Bolz led with 11 kills and five blocks, one solo …

In Conference Carolinas, Edge Austin had 22 kills as Erskine (5-3, 2-1) held off visiting King (4-4, 1-2) in five sets. Austin had three blocks, one solo, and six digs. Kacper Rybarczyk had 11 kills, three blocks, and nine digs. Diego Marcano had 19 kills for King … Emmanuel (2-5, 1-3) beat visiting Lees-McRae (0-5, 0-4) in four as Don Thompson had 18 kills while hitting .424 with two solo blocks, and Aleksa Lakic had 15 kills … North Greenville (4-1, 2-1) swept visiting Barton (4-3, 2-2) behind 14 kills by Jackson Gilbert, who had two aces, two digs, and three blocks, two solo. Adrian Iglesias had 13 kills and four blocks, two solo, for Barton … And Mount Olive (5-0, 4-0) hit .341 and swept at Belmont Abbey (5-1, 2-1). Tobi Azeez led with 11 kills, while Matteo Miselli had 16 for Belmont Abbey.

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/