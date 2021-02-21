NCAA roundup: Buckeyes are 9-0, Rutgers wins, all the women’s, men’s recaps

Ohio State won again at slumping Illinois and the Buckeyes are 9-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2004.

Rutgers beat Iowa and matched its beat B1G win total ever. Saint Louis and Clemson had two victories each Saturday and Abbie Jackson had 26 kills for Houston.

But the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball line of the day? Lauren Ohlinger had 34 kills, hit .307, and had two assists, two blocks, and 13 digs for Boise State in its Mountain West victory over Wyoming.

We also have the NCAA Division I-II men’s recaps, which include MPSF victories by BYU, UCLA, and Pepperdine, and a big MIVA win by Ohio State over previously unbeaten Loyola.

First a brief look at Sunday schedule.

In the Big Ten, there’s round two as Minnesota is back at Nebraska, and Wisconsin plays at Michigan State.

The three Pac-12 matches have Washington back at Colorado, UCLA at Arizona State, and Oregon State at Arizona.

Conference USA, the Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, and Summit, have full slates,

The Big West kicks off its NCAA men’s season with Hawai’i at UC Irvine. See our Big West preview here.

There are two MIVA matches when Lindenwood goes to Ball State and Loyola is at Ohio State, and Penn State plays an EIVA match at Sacred Heart.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got the links in the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

BIG TEN — Ohio State (9-0) battled to a 25-22, 16-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11 victory at Illinois (2-6), which has now lost six in a row. Freshman Emily Londot continued to lead, this time with 14 kills, an assist, six blocks, and seven digs. Rylee Rader had 12 kills with one error in 22 attacks and added two assists, five blocks, and two digs. Gabby Gonzalez had 11 kills, a block, and 11 digs. Lauren Witte had nine kills with one error in 20 attacks, six digs, and eight blocks, one solo. Vanja Bukilic had nine kills, an assist, three blocks, and two digs. Mac Podraza had seven kills, hit .357, and had 45 assists, an ace, two blocks, and nine digs, and Kylie Murr had 26 digs and two assists.

“I continue to be inspired by the fight this team shows night in and night out. There are plenty of excuses or reasons why we could fold in a match given this crazy year, but we have proven that we can forget the bad, dig deep and play harder when it matters,” said Jen Flynn Oldenburg, off the to best start ever for a first-year Ohio State coach.

The last time Ohio State won nine conference matches was in 2016 when it went 10-10 in the B1G. The last time the Buckeyes were 9-0 was in 2013 when that team was 13-0 after it started with 12 non-conference wins and opened Big Ten play with a victory.

“We’ve started a different line up against each opponent this year. To have that amount of trust in each other and our system is showing in the W’s column. We will celebrate the start for a bit, but it’s back to work on Monday.”

Raina Terry led Illinois with 19 kills, three aces, two blocks, and 13 digs. Megan Cooney had 15 kills, an ace, and 12 digs. Kennedy Collins had 10 kills, three blocks, and four digs. Taylor Kuper had 23 digs, seven assists, and three aces …

Rutgers hit .331 matched its best Big Ten win total ever as the Scarlet Knights improved to 2-8 with a five-set victory at Iowa (2-8). Five players had eight or more kills in the 13-25, 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 15-12 victory, including 17 kills from Anastasiia Maksimova, who had one error in 40 attacks, three blocks, and eight digs. Tina Grkovic had 12 kills with one error in 22 swings, and Shea McNamara had 11 kills with two errors in 19 attacks to go with seven blocks. Inna Balyko had two kills, 54 assists, an ace, two blocks, and nine digs.

“Playing Big Ten games are hard and playing Big Ten games on the road are even tougher,” Rutgers coach Caitlyn Schweihofer said. “With everything going on in the world right now, we’re just grateful for the opportunity to continue to play matches. We came up pretty flat last night and unfortunately it carried through to the first set, even though we tried to change it. The fact that we were able to change a few things mentally allowed us to refocus ourselves, reset ourselves and continue on the path towards success for the whole match tonight.”

Iowa’s Courtney Buzzerio led with 19 kills as she hit .381 and added 27 assists, two aces, five blocks, and nine digs. Audrey Black had 15 kills, hit .310, and added two blocks and a dig. Edina Schmidt had 11 kills, two blocks, and two digs, and Hannah Clayton had 10 kills, hit .400, and added six blocks and three digs …

Wisconsin (9-0) cruised to a 25-20, 25-9, 25-13 at Michigan State (2-6) as Jade Demps, Dana Rettke, and Grace Loberg had eight kills each as the Badgers hit .397. Demps had one error in 16 attacks, Rettke had no errors in 13 attacks and four blocks, and Loberg had one error in 18 swings. Devyn Robinson had seven kills with no errors in 14 attacks and two blocks. Wisconsin played without Molly Haggerty, whom coach Kelly Sheffield said he rested because she’s “a little banged up.” It’s not the first time he’s done that this season.

Michigan State, which hit .071, got eight kills from Naya Gross, who had one error in 13 attacks and had two blocks …

Penn State (4-3) hit .364 and won 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 over visiting Indiana (2-8) as Jonni Parker had 17 kills and Anastasiya Kudryashova 14. Parker hit .314 and had an assist, two aces, three blocks, and eight digs, while Kudryashova hit .444 after having two errors in 27 attacks and added an assist, a block, and a dig. Annie Cate Fitzpatrick had 10 kills, hit .421, and had two assists, a block, and nine digs. Breanna Edwards and Tommi Stockham, who hit .391, had 11 kills each for Indiana …

Purdue (6-4) beat visiting Northwestern (2-2) 5-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19. Caitlyn Newton had 17 kills, three aces, a block, and seven digs. Grace Cleveland had 15 kills, hit .371, and added an assist, an ace, three blocks, and four digs. Jael Johnson had eight kills, hit .429, and had five blocks, one solo. Taylor Trammel had seven kills in nine errorless swings and three blocks. Hayley Bush had a kill, 40 assists, an ace two blocks, and 11 digs, and Jena Otec had 19 digs and three assists. Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara led the Wildcats with 18 kills, an assist, an ace, eight digs, and five blocks, one solo. Abryanna Cannon had 13 kills, an assist, and 10 digs, and Nia Robinson had 11 kills, two blocks, and two digs …

And five players had nine or more kills as Michigan (2-3) beat visiting Maryland (1-9) 25-17, 27-29, 25-20, 25-23, 15-10, giving the Terrapins sole possession of last place. Paige Jones led Michigan with 17 kills, three assists, 14 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Jess Robinson had 15 kills and hit .545 and added four blocks, and Jess Mruzik had 12 kills, an assist, four aces, a solo block, and 11 digs. Hannah Grant had 19 digs and 10 assists. Maryland’s Erika Pritchard had 21 kills and hit .304 and added two aces, 21 digs, and five blocks, one solo. Rainelle Jones had eight kills and six blocks, and Sam Burgio had 20 digs and three assists.

PAC-12 — Visiting USC (3-5) won 15-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 at Cal (1-9), which took over sole possession of last place in the conference. Emilia Weske led USC with 12 kills as she hit .417 and had five blocks and four digs. Brooklyn Schirmer had 11 kills and hit .320 and added an assist, an ace, two blocks, and seven digs. Candice Denny had nine kills, an assist, three digs, and four blocks one solo. Makana Meyer had 13 kills for Cal, and Sydney Lilomaiava added 11 with one error in 18 attacks. She also had two blocks and two digs.

SEC — Missouri (10-4) hit .337 and swept visiting Georgia (4-10) for the second straight day, this time 25-20, 25-21, 25-21, in the only SEC match of the day. Kylie Deberg had 15 kills and three digs for Mizzou. Anna Dixon had eight kills, and Claudia Dillon had seven kills with no errors, an ace, three digs, and three blocks, two solo. Georgia’s Rachel Ritchie had 11 kills and Kacie Evans 10, seven digs, and two blocks, one solo. Leading attacker Amber Stivrins did not play in either match.

MOUNTAIN WEST — Lauren Ohlinger went off for Boise State with half its kills as it stayed atop the standings at 6-0 by beating Wyoming (4-2) again. Ohlinger tied the school record with her 34 kills in the four-set victory with 11 errors on 75 attacks as she hit .307, and had two assists, two blocks, and 13 digs. Ohlinger, a sophomore outside from Phoenix, Arizona, who was the Mountain West freshman of the year in 2019, had 18 kills and 13 digs in the Broncos’ sweep of Boise State on Friday. Kayly Pau had 11 kills and two blocks, and Jessica Donahue had 10 kills and five blocks. Naya Shime and Corin Carruth had 10 kills each for Wyoming …

San Diego State (3-3) beat visiting New Mexico (2-4) again behind 20 kills by Victoria O’Sullivan, who added an assist, a dig, and three blocks, two solo. Nya Blair had 10 kills, an assist, two aces , and two digs. Heipua Tautua’a had 22 digs, an assist, and two aces. New Mexico’s Kaitlynn Biassou had 14 kills, an ace, a block, and eight digs …

UNLV (4-0), which won at Colorado State (3-3) for just the second time ever on Thursday, made it back to back with a four-set victory on Saturday as Mariena Hayden had 17 kills and Shelby Capllonch 14. Hayden had an assist, 12 digs, and three blocks, one solo, and Capllonch had an assist, a block, and 27 digs. Paris Oliveira had 25 digs and two assists. Breanna Edwards had 14 kills for Colorado State and Sasha Colombo had 10 with no errors in 18 attacks …

And Air Force (3-3) swept at Nevada (1-5). Vittoria Juarez led Air Force with 10 kills, hitting .368.

ATLANTIC 10 — Saint Louis (4-4, 3-1) beat visiting Atlantic 10 opponent Davidson (1-3, 0-2) , hitting .500 while sweeping the first and winning in four in the nightcap.

In the opener, the Billikens had 51 kills with six errors in 90 attacks. Maya Taylor had 21 kills with two errors in 36 swings to hit .528 and she added an ace and five digs. Juliana Phillips had 10 kills with one error in 17 attacks to hit .529 and she had an assist and an ace. Emily Hencken had eight kills with one error in 13 swings, two aces, and 11 digs, and Jillian Mattingly had seven kills with no errors in 12 attempts. Hattie Rodriguez had 11 kills and hit .300 for Davidson.

In the second match, the offense slowed as Saint Louis hit .208. Taylor led with 14 kills but hit .083 and she had three aces and five digs. Mattingly had 13 kills with no errors in 26 swings, and Phillips had 11 kills, hit .364, and had two assists, two blocks, and two digs. Sara Daniels had nine kills, an asssist, an ace, three digs, and six blocks, three solo. Davidson’s Annie Kitzberger had 12 kills, a block, and eight digs …

La Salle (2-0) swept visiting George Washington (1-6. 0-4). Elizabeth Osborn led with 15 kills, three aces, a block, and six digs. Sarah Pintel had 10 kills for GWU …

Erica Staunton had 18 kills, hit .319, and had an assist, an ace, three blocks, and eight digs as Northeastern (2-1) of the Colonial won in four at Rhode Island (1-3). Defne Arliel had 13 kills, an assist, three aces, three blocks, and 13 digs. Kayla Martin had 25 digs, five assists, and two aces. Mariah Paulette led URI with 11 kills and Claire Chaplinsky had 10 and 13 digs

AROUND THE NATION — Clemson (9-6) of the ACC beat visiting UNCW twice, sweeping in the morning but needing to overtime in the nightcap for a 25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 20-25, 20-18 victory. Camryn Hannah had 10 kills for Clemson in the opener and Solei Thomas had nine, four digs, and five blocks. UNCW, opening its season got 10 kills from Kirsten Badowski. In the second match, Hannah led Clemson with 17 kills, two assists, two aces, 11 digs, and two blocks. Cate Long had 14 kills, hit .353, and had two assists, an ace, and 11 digs. Badowski had 13 kills and hit .357 for UNCW to go with three digs and three blocks. Three of her teammates had 10 kills each, including Brynn Montgomery, who had 28 assists, six aces, six digs, and two blocks …

Abbie Jackson had 26 kills as Houston (6-1, 3-0) beat visiting Tulane (4-6, 2-1) in four. Jackson hit .418 in the American Athletic Conference victory with three errors in 55 attacks. She also had a solo block and two digs. Rachel Tullos had eight kills in 10 errorless attacks and two blocks, one solo, and Celeste Darlking had eight kills and three blocks. Annie Cookie had four kills in eight errorless tries, 44 assists, three aces, and 14 digs, and Torie Frederick had 21 digs and three assists. Tulane’s Mackenzie Martin had 10 kills, two aces, and five digs …

DePaul (1-3) turned the table on visiting Xavier (3-4, 1-1) by winning in five Saturday after Xavier won in five on Friday. Five Demons had eight or more kills, led by Jill Pressly, who had 19. She hit .385 and had two aces, a solo block, and six digs. Bailey Nelson had 11 kills and seven blocks, one solo. Norah Painter led Xavier with 14 kills, two blocks, and two digs. Ellie Chaffee had nine kills, two aces, three blocks, and two digs …

James Madison swept at Delaware in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams that left both 1-1. However, as Delaware reported, “Due to the CAA’s divisional format for this spring season, the match does not counts towards the conference standings with Delaware in the north division and JMU in the south.” Nonetheless Elizabeth Helmich had 10 kills and hit .333 for JMU and had an ace, two blocks, and a dig. Delaware hit .062 …

Towson of the Colonial opened its season with a sweep at Stony Brook (0-2) of the America East. Emily Jarome had 13 kills and 10 digs for Towson and Nina Cajic had 12 kills, hit .323, and added an assist, two aces, and six digs. Amiyah De’Long had eight kills for Stony Brook …

Hofstra of the Colonial hit .397 and swept visiting NJIT of the America East in the season opener for both teams. Ana Martinovic led with 10 kills and hit .474 after having one error in 19 attacks to go with an assist, two aces, and 10 digs. Madeline Matheny had nine kills in 13 errorless swings, two aces, two blocks, and eight digs. NJIT hit minus .114 …

Sam Houston (2-1) swept at New Orleans (2-3, 2-1) as Ashley Lewis had 13 kills and Brane Chausse 10 in the Southland Conference victory …

FGCU (4-1, 2-1) hit .345 and swept its ASUN match at Stetson (1-1, 0-1). Erin Shomaker led with 13 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks, and eight digs. Aja Jones had 11 kills, hit .450, and added three digs and three blocks, one solo. Elena Djokovic had 12 kills and hit .321 for Stetson to go with a block and nine digs …

Also in the ASUN, Lauren Chastang had 22 kills as Kennesaw State (6-0) won in four at Liberty (2-5, 2-4). Chastang hit .362 and added an ace, nine digs, and a block. Dani Ballou had 16 kills and Emma Schurfranz had 14. Jessie Cohen had 48 assists, an ace, six digs, and a solo block. Liberty’s Trinity Watts had 10 kills, and Amaya Williams had two kills, 30 assists, 15 digs, and three blocks …

North Carolina A&T (4-1, 4-0) hit .337 and swept a SWAC match at N.C. Central (2-2, 2-2) again. Fatimah Shabazz led with 15 kills as she hit .429 and had two blocks. Courteney Pitt had 11 kills and hit .400 …

In the only Mid-American match of Saturday Kent State (7-1) hit .350 and swept at Toledo (2-5) as Savannah Matthews had 17 kills, hit .536, and added an ace, a solo block, and 13 digs. Taylor Heberle had 10 kills with no errors in 22 swings, an ace, and three digs …

Radford (3-2) came back from being down 0-2 and won its Big South match in five over visiting Presbyterian (1-4), which beat Radford in five the day before. This time, Hailey Flowers led Radford with 16 kills, two aces, two blocks, and nine digs. Shelby Hernandez had 23 digs and two asists. Trinity Williams had 15 kills for Presbyterian and added an assist, a block, and 11 digs.

MEN — BYU (5-1) had to go five but ultimately came away with the 25-27, 28-26, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11 MPSF victory over visiting Grand Canyon (1-3). Zach Eschenberg led with a career-high 16 kills as he hit .361 and added two assists, two aces, five digs, and two blocks. Davide Gardini had 15 kills, hit .308, and had two assists, an ace, eight digs, and five blocks. Gabi Garcia Fernandez had 14 kills, four aces, seven digs, and three blocks. Wil Stanley had five kills in six errorless attempts, 51 assists, four digs, and three blocks. Camden Gianni went off for GCU with 24 kills as he hit .367 and added an assist five aces, two digs, and six blocks. Hugo Fisher had 18 kills, three aces, and a block, and Christian Janke had 10 kills, six digs, and a block …

UCLA (4-2) battled to a 27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 34-32 win over USC (1-2) as Cole Ketrzynski had 21 kills, hit .318, and added three assists, an ace, four digs, and three blocks. Ethan Champlin had 13 kills, hit .400, and added an assist, an ace, nine digs, and two blocks. Austin Matautia had 11 kills, five digs, and five blocks. Brandon Browning led USC with 11 kills, an ace, five digs, and three blocks …

Pepperdine (4-2) won 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 28-26 at Stanford (0-2) despite 22 kills by the Cardinal’s Kupono Browne. Spencer Wickens had 16 kills for Pepperdine to go with an assist, an ace, two blocks, and seven digs. Jacob Steele had 12 kills, three blocks, and seven digs. Brown hit .362 for Stanford and had an assist, three aces, four blocks, and two digs. Kevin Lamp had 11 kills, an ace, two block, and four digs. Adam Chang had eight blocks, one solo …

In the MIVA, Ohio State (3-6, 2-3) came back from being down 0-2 to beat visiting and previously unbeaten Loyola (8-1, 4-1) 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-11). Jacob Pasteur led with 17 kills as he hit .323 to go with an assist, an ace, three digs, and five blocks. Sotiris Siapanis had 15 kills and two blocks, and Martin Lallemand had 14 kills, an assist, six digs, and three blocks. Loyola, which hit .317, got 17 kills from Luke Denton, who hit .343 to go with six digs and six blocks. Colton Brooks had 11 kills, two assists, an ace, six digs, and five blocks, one solo …

Also in the MIVA, Ball State (6-1, 3-0) swept visiting Lindenwood (3-5, 0-5) as Kaleb Jenness led with 19 kills as he hit .441 and added an assist, three blocks, and three digs. Blake Reardon had 10 kills, three blocks, and three digs. Lindenwood’s Diego Negron had 13 kills and hit .409 … And in a match with big numbers, Lewis (8-1, 3-1) had to go five, coming back from 0-2, to beat visiting Purdue Fort Wayne (2-4). Ryan Coenen led Lewis with 21 kills, two blocks, and two digs. Kyle Bugee had 15 kills with one error in 18 attacks to hit .778 and he had two blocks and 13 digs. Tyler Mitchem had 14 kills and hit .571 to go with two assists, three blocks, and three digs. PFW’s Vicente Ibarra had 22 kills and hit .349 and added an assist, a block, and three digs. Pelegrin Vargas had 15 kills, an assist, three blocks, and six digs …

In the EIVA, Penn State (6-2, 3-1) swept at Sacred Heart (0-2) behind 14 kills by Cal Fisher, who hit .478 and had two aces, seven digs, and two blocks … George Mason (7-1, 4-0) won its seventh in a row with a sweep of visiting Saint Francis (1-12, 0-6). Hayden Wagner had 13 kills and hit .400 … And NJIT (4-3, 4-1) won in four at Charleston (2-3) behind 15 kills by Alvaro Gimeno, who hit .370 and had three assists, two aces, nine digs, and two blocks, one solo. Julian Meissner had 10 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks, and seven digs. Maarten Bartels and Arthur Sueur had 10 kills each for Charleston …

The EIVA results included a sweep by King (5-4, 2-2) at Emmanuel (2-6, 1-4). Diego Marcano had 14 kills and Joshua Kim 13. Emmanuel’s Aleksa Lakic had 15 kills and four blocks… Jackson Gilbert had 20 kills, three aces, five digs, and three blocks, one solo, as North Greenville (5-1, 3-1) beat previously unbeaten and visiting Mount Olive (5-1, 4-1). Tobi Azeez had 16 kills for Mount Olive … Adrian Iglesias had 21 kills and hit .607 as Barton (5-3, 3-2) swept at Belmont Abbey (5-2, 2-2) … In non-conference matches, Erskine swept Limestone and Lees-McRae was swept by Queens.