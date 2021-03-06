NCAA volleyball: Washington, Utah, Purdue, Nebraska win; Butler surprises; UCLA, BYU men win

Washington rolled on in the Pac-12 with a sweep at Oregon, and Dani Drews had 30 kills in Utah’s rare win over Stanford.

Purdue and Nebraska kept pace in the Big Ten, and Kentucky and Florida dominated in the SEC.

And Butler scored a Big East surprise by beating Marquette.

It was a busy Friday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball and the recaps follow, but first at look at Saturday’s key matches.

The COVID-depleted Big Ten schedule has Purdue back at Penn State, Maryland at Indiana, and Nebraska at Illinois.

In the ACC, Florida State is back at Duke, Clemson plays North Carolina, Wake Forest faces Louisville, Miami plays NC State, and Virginia plays at Pittsburgh.

The SEC schedule includes LSU at Kentucky, Arkansas at Florida, Alabama at Texas A&M, Ole Miss at South Carolina, and Mississippi State at Tennessee.

The Pac-12 is off Saturday.

The only Big 12 match has Oklahoma at Baylor.

Among the other conferences in action Saturday are the ASUN, Big East, Big Sky, Mountain West, Summit, and West Coast.

On the NCAA Division I-II men’s side, the winners included UCLA, BYU, Lewis and NJIT.

There are two MPSF matches Saturday as Stanford goes to UCLA and Concordia is at USC.

The MIVA has only Ball State back at Lewis, while in the EIVA, Sacred Heart is at Saint Francis, Charleston is at Penn State, and NJIT is at George Mason. In Conference Carolinas, Lees-McRae is at Barton and King is at Mount Olive.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got the links in the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

PAC-12 — First-place Washington (11-2) hit .356 and dominated at Oregon (8-3) and broke the Ducks’ seven-match winning streak 25-21, 25-19, 25-13. Samantha Drechsel led with 16 kills and hit .353 to go with two assists, a block, and five digs. Madi Endsley had nine kills, four blocks, and two digs. Two Huskies had no errors as Claire Hoffman had eight kills in 22 attacks and a block and 10 digs, and Marin Grote had seven kills in 12 swings and two blocks. Lauren Sanders had two kills and nine blocks, two solo. Brooke Nuneviller led Oregon with 12 kills as she hit .313 and had 11 digs. Karson Bacon had nine kills and hit .375 …

Dani Drews had 30 kills and Utah (9-2) bounced back by beating visiting Stanford (1-4) 25-14, 25-17, 17-25, 25-22. Drews had 30 kills for the second time this season and fifth of her career as she hit .348 and had three assists, two blocks, and eight digs. Madelyn Robinson had 12 kills and hit .474, and Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 49 assists, four blocks, and nine digs.

It was the only the third time Utah has beaten Stanford and just the second time since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

Stanford, with only eight players available and playing for the first time since February 14, got 17 kills from Kendall Kipp, who had three blocks and 13 digs. Meghan McClure had 12 kills, an assist, a block, and eight digs. McKenna Vicini had nine kills with one error in 18 attacks and three blocks. Selina Xu had two kills in four errorless tries, 41 assists, two aces, and 10 digs …

Arizona (5-8) swept visiting Arizona State (1-10) 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 as the Wildcats hit .369. Sofia Maldonado Diaz led with 12 kills as she hit .455 and had two aces and six digs. Paige Whipple and Merle Weidt had nine kills each. Whipple had five digs and a block, while Weidt had no errors in 12 swings and added a dig and a block. Emery Herman had four kills in eight errorless attempts, 38 assists, an ace, and seven digs. ASU’s Iman Isanovic had 11 kills, three aces, and five digs, and Marta Levinska had nine kills, an assist, an ace, and three digs …

UCLA (10-3) hit .305 and won 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19 at Colorado (4-7) as élan McCall and Mac May had 16 kills each. McCall hit .306 and had an assist, an ace, and 13 digs. May hit .389 and had a block and eight digs. Colorado, which lost its seventh in a row, got 12 kills from Leah Clayton, who had an assist, an ace, two blocks, and seven digs …

And Oregon State (4-7) won in five at Cal (1-12) as four Beavers had 10 or more kills in the 22-25, 25-13, 25-19, 20-25, 16-14 victory. Mychael Vernon led with 18 kills, two assists, 15 digs, and four blocks, two solo. Aliyah McDonald had 10 kills and six blocks, three solo. Cal’s Katarina Pantovic and Lydia Grote had 13 kills apiece.

BIG TEN — Purdue (9-4) lost the first set, trailed 24-23 in the second, but then rallied to win at Penn State (4-5) 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-14. Caitlyn Newton led with 16 kills but hit .086 and she had a block and eight digs. Jael Johnson had 14 kills, hit .434, and had four blocks and two digs. Grace Cleveland had 11 kills, an ace, nine digs, and 10 blocks, one solo. Taylor Trammell had five kills in nine errorless attacks and eight blocks. Jena Otec had 21 digs, an assist and an ace, and Hayley Bush had a kill, 50 assists, a block, and 12 digs.

Kaitlyn Hord had 13 kills and hit .333 for Penn State to go with four blocks, one solo, and teammates Serena Gray, Annie Cate Fitzpatrick and Anastasiya Kudryashova had 10 kills each. Gabby Blossom had a kill, 46 assists, two aces, a block, and 15 digs …

Nebraska (8-1) swept at Illinois (2-7) 25-23, 25-15, 25-22. Lexi Sun had 17 kills and hit .342 to go with an assist, an ace, three blocks, and six digs. Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills, hit .471, and had an assist and four blocks, one solo. Madi Kubik had nine kills and 11 digs. Terry Raina led Illinois with 12 kills and hit .400 …

Indiana (3-10) swept visiting Maryland (1-10) as Breanna Edwards and Tommi Stockham had 10 kills each and Morgan Geddes had eight. Erika Pritchard had 10 kills for Maryland.

ACC — Florida State (7-3, 4-3) swept at Duke (8-4, 6-3) 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 as Jasmyn Martin had 13 kills, three blocks, and two digs. Morgan Chacon and Emma Clothier, who had six blocks, had seven kills each. Ade Owokoniran had 12 kills for Duke and six digs and two blocks, one solo …

Parker Austin had 23 kills, two solo blocks, and 23 digs as North Carolina (8-3, 7-2) rallied to win at Syracuse (4-5) 14-25, 25-18, 25-21, 19-25, 18-16. Kaya Merkler added 16 kills and 10 digs, and Emily Zinger had 13 kills and six digs. Skyy Howard had six kills and five blocks, four solo, and a eight digs. UNC had six players with 10 or more digs.

Syracuse’s Yuliia Yastrub and Abby Casiano had 13 kills apiece. Yastrub had an ace, three blocks, and 18 digs, while Casiano had no errors in 27 attacks, four digs, and nine blocks, four solo. Lauren Hogan had 24 digs, five assists, and two aces …

Notre Dame (8-1, 7-1) hit .375 and swept visiting NC State (5-5, 4-5). Aubrey Hamilton led with 15 kills and hit .419 to go with two blocks and five digs. Caroline Meuth and Charley Niego had 12 kills each and Niego had one error in 24 swings to hit .458 and had an assist, an ace, two blocks and seven digs. NC State hit .038.

BIG 12 — Guewe Diouf had 23 kills and hit .500 and the Sooners hit .391 as Oklahoma (4-12, 3-9) swept at slumping TCU (1-12, 1-9). Diouf had two errors in 42 attacks and had two blocks and two digs. Sanaá Dotson had 13 kills, hit .364 and had two blocks and five digs. TCU’s Julia Adams had 14 kills, a block, and seven digs.

Kansas (6-10) hit .418 and swept visiting Texas State (27-4) of the Sun Belt as six players had four or more kills, led by Anezka Szabo and Caroline Crawford, who both had nine kills in 14 attacks with one error and had four blocks apiece.

SEC — Kentucky (13-0) manhandled visiting LSU (5-10) 25-12, 25-17, 25-17 as the Wildcats hit .463. Alli Stumler led with 19 kills as she hit .529 after having one error in 34 attacks. She had two blocks and four digs. Azhani Tealer had 14 kills with one error in 16 swings to hit .813 and added three blocks and two digs. Taylor Bannister had 11 kills for LSU …

Florida (13-2) hit .364 and swept visiting Arkansas (11-6). Thayer Hall led with 16 kills as she hit .667 after having two errors in 21 attacks to go with two aces, eight digs, and two blocks, one solo. Holly Carlton had nine kills and five blocks. Lauren Dooley had four kills in 11 errorless swings and eight blocks, and Marlie Monserez had five kills with one error in seven tries, 12 digs, and four blocks, one solo. Arkansas got 10 kills from Jillian Gillen, who had two blocks and a dig …

Morgahn Fingall had 19 kills and Tennessee (7-6) beat visiting Mississippi State (4-11) 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14. Fingall hit .319 and had six digs and two blocks, one solo. Lily Felts had 10 kills, an assist, and 15 digs. State’s Gabby Waden had 19 kills with two errors in 33 attacks to hit .533 and she had three blocks, one solo …

Clara Hecht had eight aces and five digs as Texas A&M (7-4) beat visiting Alabama (6-11). Morgan Christon led the Aggies with 18 kills, a block, and 10 digs. Mallory Talbert had nine kills with one error in 18 attacks and added an assist, a dig, and six blocks, two solo. Abby Marjama had 16 kills for Alabama and four aces and three digs.

SUMMIT LEAGUE — Denver (8-1) swept at North Dakota (2-9, 2-7) as Lydia Bartalo had 10 kills, 10 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Denver stayed a game back in the win column of idle first-place Kansas City (9-1). North Dakota hit .000 …

North Dakota State (7-4, 5-4) swept visiting Western Illinois (0-12, 0-11) behind 16 kills from Syra Tanchin and 11 from Ali Hinze, who had two assists, an ace, a block, and 16 digs …

Sadie Limback set the Omaha (9-4, 8-3) school record for hitting percentage as she had 19 kills with no errors in 23 attacks in a sweep of visiting South Dakota State (2-10, 2-9). Limback also had four blocks and two digs.

MID-AMERICAN — Bowling Green (13-0) is now off the to best start in school history after winning in four at Central Michigan (7-7). The 2011 BGSU team went 12-0. The Falcons hit just .184 but had four players with eight or more kills, led by Katelyn Meyer. She had 16 kills, a block and 11 digs. Julia Walz had 21 digs, five assists, and six digs, believed to be the school mark for a four-set match. CMU’s Savannah Thompson had 15 kills, 14 digs, an ace, and two blocks, one solo ..

Western Michigan (9-3) swept visiting Buffalo (1-13). Maggie King led with 16 kills and three digs and Rachel Bontrager had 13 kills, an assist, five digs, and four blocks, one solo. Kaley Smith had 23 digs and an assist … Ohio (5-4) hit .306 and swept visiting Ball State (6-6). Tia Jimerson had 13 kills, hit .417, and had three digs and four blocks. Kia Holder had 14 kills for Ball State …

Akron (4-10) bounced back and swept at Northern Illinois (6-8). The Zips hit .324 as Alexis Adleta led with 18 kills. She had two errors in 31 attacks to hit .516 and had three blocks and a dig. Shelby Fulmer and Jen Durra had nine kills each. NIU’s Kennedy Wallace had 11 kills and hit .381 …

Miami (6-6) won in four at Kent State (9-4) as Sarah Wojick and Sophie Riemersma had 15 kills each and Abigail Huser had 25 digs, four assists, and two aces. Savannah Matthews had 15 kills for Kent State and Bryn Roberts had 30 digs, three assists, and an ace …

Eastern Michigan (5-5) swept visiting Toledo (2-7). Franki Strefling led with 10 kills, two assists, six digs, and two blocks, one solo. April Houston had eight kills and six blocks, two solo. Toledo’s Taylor Alt had 12 kills.

BIG EAST — Butler (4-5, 1-2) knocked off Marquette (8-3, 3-2) despite hitting .117. Brittany Robinson led with 17 kills, three digs, and four blocks, two solo. Melody Davidson had 14 blocks, two solo, and 10 kills. Marisa Giusti had nine kills, an assist, an ace, 13 digs, and two blocks. Marquette, which hit .089, got 12 kills from Savannah Rennie, who had an assist, a dig and seven blocks, two solo …

Creighton (5-2, 2-1) played for the first time in 27 days and got its money’s worth by beating visiting DePaul (3-4) in five. Keeley Davis led with 17 kills, three assists, two aces, and eight digs. Jaela Zimmerman had 15 kills, hit .355, and had two assists, two aces, three blocks, and 14 digs. Kiara Reinhardt had six kills and nine blocks, and Annika Welty had five kills and seven blocks. DePaul hit .092. Bailey Nelson and Allison Dennemann had nine kills each …

Villanova (2-1, 1-0) beat visiting UConn (1-3, 1-2) in four. Riley Homer and Kathleen Johnson had 11 kills each. UConn’s Caylee Parker had 14 kills, two assists, 16 digs, and three blocks, one solo …

Seton Hall (3-1, 1-0) beat visiting Providence (2-1, 0-1) in five as Perri Lucas had 15 kills, three assists, an ace, two blocks and eight digs. Jennifer Leitman and Emma Nelson had 16 kills apiece for PC.

BIG SOUTH — Charleston (5-1) won in four at Campbell (6-2) as Paige Reagor had 16 kills, an assist, two digs, and six blocks, one solo. Dayana Chara had 13 kills and hit .355, and Peyton Thompson had 12 kills, two aces, two blocks, and eight digs. Lailah Green led Campbell with 17 kills, an assist, two aces, and nine digs. Melody Page had 11 kills with one error in 19 attacks and five blocks … High Point (8-0) stayed unbeaten with a sweep at USC Upstate (1-7) as it hit .324 and got 14 kills from Madison Smith. She hit .355 and had an assist two blocks, and six digs …

UNC Asheville (4-4) won in five at Presbyterian (2-6) as Peyton McClinton and Molly Hackett had 18 kills each and Hannah Spicer and Lexy Cole had 14 kills each. McClinton had an assist, two aces, five blocks, and 18 digs. Kasey West had 25 digs, four assists, and two aces. Trinity Williams had 15 kills, a block, and 19 digs for Presbyterian and Erin Cooke had 11 kills, 22 assists, 21 digs, and five blocks, one solo …

Winthrop (5-3) swept visiting Gardner-Webb (2-8). Emily Wunder led with 10 kills and hit .750 after having one error in 12 attacks.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC — Cincinnati (6-3, 4-0) won in five at USF (5-5, 3-3) as Adria Oliver led a balanced attack with 13 kills while hitting .429. She had two digs and seven blocks, one solo. Madison Waters had 12 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks, and 16 digs. Makayla Washington led USF with 20 kills while hitting .417. She had three blocks and two digs. Marta Cvitkovic had 15 kills, two aces, and six digs. CC Clausen had 22 digs, four assists, and two aces …

UCF (9-1, 3-0) swept visting East Carolina (2-5, 0-5) as McKenna Melville had 13 kills and 15 digs, and Anne-Marie Watson had 10 kills, four digs, and five blocks, one solo …

Houston (9-2, 5-0) kept pace with a four-set win at Tulsa (2-3) as Abbie Jackson had 18 kills, an ace, 10 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Kendall Haywood and Kortlyn Henderson had 14 kills each. Kayley Cassaday had 13 kills for Tulsa to go with five digs and three blocks, two solo …

SMU (6-4, 4-2) beat visiting Tulane (5-8, 3-3) in four behind 14 kills by Jadyn Bauss and 12 each by Hannah Jacobs and Rachel Woulfe. Lexie Douglas had 22 kills for Tulane …

Sam Drewry had 18 kills and 10 digs and Gigi Crescenzo had 16 kills, a solo block and 16 digs as Memphis (5-5, 2-4) won in four at Wichita State (8-3. 3-3). Miaya Smith had 11 kills, hit .348 and had five blocks, two solo, and Bailey Houlihan had 22 digs and two assists. Wichita State’s Sophia Rohling had 16 kills and hit .406 to go with four digs and seven blocks, one solo.

WEST COAST — BYU (8-1, 7-1) hit .364 and swept at San Francisco (5-5). Taylen Ballard-Nixon led with 11 kills, three digs, and two blocks, one solo. Kate Grimmer had 10 kills with one error in 18 attacks and a block, and Leilani Dodson had nine kills with no errors in 15 attacks and added a dig and a block. Kennedy Eschenberg had five kills and six blocks, one solo. USF’s McKenna Marshall had 16 kills, two assists, an ace, and seven digs. Greta Corti had 11 kills … Pepperdine (8-2, 8-1) swept visiting Gonzaga (3-8) as the Waves hit .330. Shannon Scully led with 15 kills in 32 errorless attacks. She added nine digs. Emma Ammerman had 12 kills with one error in 23 attacks and Rachel Ahrens had 10 kills with two errors in 20 swings to go with five aces, two blocks, and a dig. Sarah Penner and Chapin Gray had 11 kills each for Gonzaga … San Diego at Pacific was postponed.

ASUN — Stetson (3-3, 2-3) beat visiting Jacksonville (2-7, 0-5) in four as Elena Djokovic had 18 kills with one error in 48 attacks to hit .348 and she had four assists and 24 digs …

Kennesaw State (9-0) swept visiting Liberty (2-6, 2-5) behinnd 12 kills each from Dani Ballou and Lauren Chastang, and Chelsey Abel, who had nine blocks and six kills …

ATLANTIC 10 — Dayton (4-1, 2-1) swept visiting Davidson (2-6, 1-5) as 11 players had kills, eight each by Jamie Peterson and Amelia Moore, who both had one error in 16 attacks to hit .438. Dayton hit .352 … Saint Louis (7-6, 6-1) won in four at Duquesne (0-4) as Maya Taylor led with 16 kills, an assist, an ace, a block, and 11 digs. Delaney Rice had 11 kills, hit .444, and had five blocks two solo.

COLONIAL — Towson (3-0) swept at Delaware (1-3) in the conference opener for both. Nina Cajic led with 11 kills and she hit .364 and had an assist, three blocks, and four digs … Northeastern (4-1) won in four at Hofstra (3-1), also in the conference opener for both. Erica Staunton led the Huskies with 16 kills, an assist, an ace, and two digs, and Nailah Jenkins had 12 kills with one error in 19 attacks, an ace, five digs, and eight blocks, one solo.

MEAC — Coppin State (4-4, 3-1) swept Howard (2-5, 1-4). Maijavon Coleman led with nine kills, an assist, three blocks, and five digs … Delaware State won its season opener, a non-conference sweep of St. Mary’s of Maryland.

MOUNTAIN WEST — San Jose State (2-5) beat visiting Nevada (3-6) in four as Latahevai Lousi had 20 kills, hit .333 and had an ace, 20 digs, and four blocks, one solo. The Spartans hit .327. Alyssa Zuro had 15 kills for Nevada an added three aces, a block, and four digs …

Boise State (7-2) swept visiting New Mexico (3-6) as the Broncos hit .325 and Kayly Pau had 10 kills, three blocks, and two digs …

Emerson Cyza had 18 kills as Wyoming (6-3) swept visiting San Diego State (3-6). Cyza had one error in 30 attacks to hit .567 and had a dig and three blocks, one solo …

And Air Force (5-4) beat visiting Fresno State (4-3) in four as four players had 10 or more kills. Vittoria Juarez led with 16 and three blocks and Brookelyn Messenger had 13, three assists, an ace, two blocks, and 14 digs. Savannah Smith had 16 kills for Fresno.

PATRIOT LEAGUE — Alli Lowe led with 28 kills and hit .365 as Colgate (4-1) beat visiting Holy Cross (2-1) in four. Lowe had five errors in 63 attacks and had an assist, three aces, three blocks, and seven digs. Julia Kurowski had four kills, 53 assists, two blocks, and 15 digs. Johnna Shamley had 16 kills for Holy Cross and Rachel Harding had 15 and 17 digs …

Lafayette (1-2) beat visiting Lehigh (0-3) in four as Leanna Deegan had 21 kills, 14 digs, and three blocks, two solo. Lehigh’s Hannah Wright had 17 kills and nine digs …

Helena Elbaek had 28 kills as American beat visiting Bucknell in four in the season opener for both. Elbaek had an assist, four aces, seven digs, and five blocks, one solo. Eight of her teammates had kills. Bucknell’s Lisa Zoch had 14 kills, an ace, two blocks, and nine digs.

MEN — Merrick McHenry had 17 kills with one error in 27 attacks to lead UCLA (7-3) to a four-set MPSF victory over visiting Stanford (0-4). McHenry, who hit .593, had an ace, four digs, and four blocks, two solo. Cole Ketrzynski had 15 kills, hit .303, and had two aces, two blocks, and six digs. Austin Matautia had nine kills, hit .389, and had two aces and 11 digs. Ian Parish had eight kills with one error in 10 attacks, two aces, two blocks, and three digs, and Sam Kobrine had two kills, 49 assists, and 10 digs. His team hit .385. Aidan Peters had nine kills and hit .333 for Stanford to go with a block and six digs …

BYU (8-2) swept its MPSF match at USC (1-5). Davide Gardini and Gabi Garcia Fernandez had 14 kills each for BYU. Fernandez hit .370 and had seven digs and four blocks. Wil Stanley had two kills in three errorless attempts, 36 assists, and 11 digs and three blocks. USC’s Billy Fauntleroy had 16 kills, hit .323, and an ace, a dig, and two blocks …

The only MIVA match of Friday saw Lewis (9-2, 4-2) sweep visiting Ball State (7-3, 4-2) as the Flyers hit .339 and got 16 kills apiece from Ryan Coenen and Tyler Mitchem, who had no errors in 18 attacks and hit .889 to go with four blocks. Kyle Bugee had nine kills, an assist, four blocks, and eight digs. Kaleb Jenness had 13 kills for Ball State and added two aces, 12 digs, and three blocks, one solo …

In the EIVA, Penn State (11-2, 8-1) swept visiting Charleston (4-5) as Cal Fisher had 11 kills and hit .471 and Brett Wildman had 10 kills and hit .381. Penn State hit .343 … NJIT (8-3, 8-1) hit .337 and kept pace with Penn State by winning in four at George Mason (7-4, 4-3). Jens Feldthus led with 12 kills as he had two errors in 22 attacks to hit .455 and he had an assist, four aces, and five digs. Alvaro Gimeno, who had three blocks, and Julian Meissner, who had six blocks, had nine kills each … Michael Fisher had 24 kills and hit .381 as Saint Francis (2-14, 1-8) beat visiting Sacred Heart (0-7) in four. Fisher had an assist, an ace, and 10 digs. Trevor Lewis added 14 kills …

In Conference Carolinas, Mount Olive (9-1, 8-1) had to go five, 17-15 in the fifth, to beat winless Lees-McRae (0-9, 0-6). Tobi Azeez led with 25 kills, hitting .321, to go with two assist, three aces, two blocks, and 14 digs. Three of his Mount Olive teammates had 12 or more kills. Michael Marsans had 15 kills, three blocks, and five digs for Lees-McRae … Barton (6-6, 4-5) beat visiting King (6-6, 3-4) in four as Adrian Iglesias had 23 kills and Nathan Chapparo 21. Absalon Williams had 10 kills in 17 errorless attacks and had six blocks. Joshua Kim had 19 kills for King and 14 digs and four blocks, one solo … Also, Erskine won non-conference matches as it beat Bluefield College in four and swept Tusculum, and Belmont Abbey lost in five to Limestone.

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/